The dark side of Kim Kardashian

ads

The feud between Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Taylor Swift goes way back. You might recall it all started when West interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards (via Billboard). The artists finally made amends, but unfortunately that was not the end of their beef. In 2016, West released his controversial song, “Famous,” which included the lyrics “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, why? I made that bitch famous. The song was accompanied by a music video featuring sculptures that resembled a group of celebrities in bed together. Swift, Kardashian and West were among the celebrities portrayed by the nude characters.

As you can imagine, Swift — and most people online — seemed appalled by “Famous” and its music video. The “Blank Space” singer indirectly addressed West’s song lyrics during her acceptance speech at the 2016 Grammys. Shortly after, Kardashian came to West’s defense in an interview with GQ, alleging that Swift had given permission to include lyrics about him in “Famous”. Swift’s team denied that claim, via E! News, but Kardashian met the star again during a 2016 episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.” has still not been resolved.