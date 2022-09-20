The dark side of Shakira: she fired an employee for a piece of chicken

Damning revelations part of an in-depth documentary on Shakira have been made about how she treated her employees. It was thus reported that the Colombian singer fired an employee for refusing to reheat a piece of chicken.

While the documentary focuses on the tax evasion allegations against Shakira, other details about her private and professional life have also come to light.

Javier Ceriania reporter from Miami, interviewed a married couple who worked as domestic helpers for her before they were fired for amazing reasons.

“divide replaced Maritzahis wife, who cooked all week, for 17 of Shakira’s employees.“

“When it was late, he was very tired and Shakira asked him to warm up some chicken, and he said to her: ‘The truth is i can’t do it anymore, i’m not going to reheat the chicken, i cooked for 17 people all day, i can’t do it anymore.‘”

“So Shakira told him ‘Whether you’re no good for that, you’re no good for anythingother’and that’s where they were fired.“

“It’s a shock that Shakira fired her staff over a piece of chicken they wouldn’t reheat.“

“They weren’t just housekeepers, but they were cooks, ‘drivers’ and those who organized the upkeep of the house. It was really a very strong request.“

This accusation comes on top of several other issues that Shakira has to deal with. This week, the singer and Gerard Pique met with their lawyers to try to find an agreement on their divorce, in particular on the custody of their children Milan and Sasha.