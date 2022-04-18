the darkest (and most tragic) story of Tetris and its sequels

What happens to a video game developer when their first hit is so insanely big that nothing they do after that can live up to their debut? Alexei Pajitnov was clear: keep working. Did you know that the very father of Tetris was behind various sequels to the Soviet phenomenon? We review some of the most curious productions of the Russian genius.

We all know of the great video game developers who have been able to replicate their successes repeatedly throughout history. The story of the creator of Super Mario or Zelda is well known, Shigeru Miyamoto, and the number of times he has been able to revolutionize our art with hit after hit from his major franchises. The same can be said of Hideo Kojima and their Metal Gear Solid or Carmac with his work at the controls of Wolfenstein 3D, Doom and Quake. But what about the creator of Tetris, Alexey Pajitnov? Did he do more than Tetris back in the day and live off the proceeds of the biggest puzzle in video game history? The answer will surprise you.

The story behind Tetris is well known. How the Soviet regime negotiated software rights with some of the industry’s leading players in Moscow in the late 1980s and how Pajitnov did not regain his rights until 1996moment in which he would create together with the Dutch Henk Rogers the now very profitable Tetris Company. However, what happened between the time Tetris crossed the Soviet borders into Hungary in the mid-1980s and achieved cult status, being released on multiple platforms? legally and illegally at the same time? The obvious: that Pajitnov did not stop seeking to replicate the success of Tetris and, against all odds, create a saga around it that is not well remembered today.

Tetris 2? You will be surprised to know that long before Nintendo’s apocryphal sequel there was a continuation sponsored by Pajitnov himself, but also a third and fourth part that passed without pain or glory with one of his most famous travel companions, Vladimir Pokhilko, which, in turn, had more than just a tragic end. Doesn’t it ring a bell? It’s not uncommon: traces of him have been erased from Tetris history, like Welltris, Faces, Hatris and the very strange Magnetic Pole. But all in due time from him.

Welltris, the most ambitious sequel to Tetris

Of all the regular Tetris editors, Spectrum Holobyte It was one of the most productive and they made the most of Pajitnov’s mill. They went along with mirrorsoft, the first to release a Tetris in stores, when the agreement with the Soviet emissaries, in reality, was not yet closed. However, they continued to collaborate with Pajitnov, who had nothing to do with the agreement that the government would reach with the various clients who wanted to take advantage of his work. From this relationship some games would be born with the stamp of the father of the game that everyone talked about. Thus Welltris was born.

Difficult to explain, but challenging and technical and playable ingenuityThe premise, surely, is the most ambitious of all those contained in today’s modest history class: an 8 by 8 square wait on the ground to receive Tetris and Pentamino tiles already seen. The lines can be formed vertically and horizontally, and the only condition for not losing one of the walls that launch pieces is that all the pieces enter the map. It’s hard to explain but it is challenging and technical and playable ingenuity which, far from the success of Tetris, was at least something interesting and remarkable. Difficult, right? Well, the game even allows you to use advanced techniques to split the pieces in different directions and make the most of them.

Everything was dressed in an appearance unquestionably sovietwith drawings reviewing the daily life of Russian society and taking advantage of the attractiveness and the curiosity that the communist regime aroused in the West. Its launch was carried out on multiple platforms of the time, being adapted by different publishers to the circuitry of the most famous microcomputers of the moment. He counted Pokhilko as one of the main godfathers to him.

Magnetic Crane, the game of train crashes and rudimentary physics

Magnetic Crane is a true rarity from the creator of Tetris and Vladimir Pokhilko. The start of the game couldn’t be more disturbing: a locomotive and wagons collide with a comical weight on the ground. From the tremendous blow, wagons and locomotive are piled up waiting for the player to join them again with a magnetic crane and make it circulate again. Simple, right? Well no: Pajitnov played with an energy counter that limited the player’s movements to very few attempts, so each of the decisions made to finish the level counts more than it would seem.

The work is remembered more for its authorship than for its importanceThe work is remembered more for its authorship than for its importance in its day, but we must recognize the ingenuity of production. The creators invented a rudimentary physics mechanic that required racking the player’s brain to make cars collide with the edges of other cars to go from horizontal to vertical. Once the train is assembled, it will circulate and give way to us to its no less extravagant level 2: The wagons now have workers on top of them that we will have to comfortably guide to the exit without causing injury.

How does an injury occur in a game like this? Like in real life: if two trucks crush the workers, the least that will happen is that you will end up in the hospital and in Magnetic Crane the same thing happens. surely it is, next to Knight Move (a puzzle game in which we control a chess knight executing its particular L-move on a square) of his less recognized and famous works. This category ends up giving them a captivating charm that prevents it from being forgotten today, more than 30 years after its premiere.

Faces, an ethical exercise; a boring video game

In the genre of video game puzzles there is everything: works that transcend and survive time and others that fall into the most absolute oblivion. Faces is, without a doubt, one of the second in its own right. The proposal was simple: face-shaped pieces go down in horizontal lines and the player must unite them regardless of gender or race: it only matters that the chin, mouth, nose, eyes and head are joined. An ethical exercise by Pajitnov in which it was sung at the beginning of the 90s that we are all brothers and skin color doesn’t matterthe Black and White of Michael Jackson in Dangerous of all life, in short.

The software clung to the galloping sequelitis of TetrisThe problem? That the game, actually, it wasn’t funny at all. One of the keys to Tetris and many of the productions that have followed it have something in common: in the correction of the error lies much of the challenge and rewarding of the software. What happens when there is a misstep in a puzzle game and it is practically impossible to correct? That software is not fun. Faces, by its decision to offer only two lines with which to work, made very complicated that the player could face more than two objectives at the same time while he kept adding errors and more errors left and right.

The software also clung to the galloping sequelitis of Tetris adding a crude “…tris 3” as a subtitle to the name of the game. A strategy that seemed more like a plea for attention than the real goal of developing a third installment of the puzzle. The edition of the work was carried out by Spectrum Holobyte, which already smelled the end of its journey with Pajitnov and Pokhilko, but not for that reason the continuation of the explosion of Tetris rights with so many other games that continued to exploit the brand. They also looked for other puzzles on the market and launched them under their label, highlighting the adaptation of Puyo Puyo and the aforementioned Knight Moves to PC, with a cover that included Pajitnov’s photo and signature to reach some distance among players who had not heard. speak neither of the one nor of the other.

Hatris, hats, heads… and little else

Hatris came sponsored by Bullet Proof Software and it was released on platforms such as PC Engine, NES, Game Boy and arcades in 1990. The production drank a bit from what was seen in Faces, but refined something more in the idea of ​​a puzzle than the strange game of faces. Six heads wait at the bottom of the map to receive their share of hats of all kinds. The player’s goal is to get add rows of five hats the same so as not to lose the game. As the levels progress, new hats are added that further complicate the player’s task.

The success of the game was discreet pulling to nullThe work was sold on the cover with the phrase “new from the creator of Tetris”, but included Pajitnov himself as a character in the game in some of the versions in which the cartridge was accessed as GameBoy and NES, including recreations in sprite of the creator himself and Vladimir Pokhilko, co-creator of the software. Knowing how to match the five hats and calculate the trajectory to use the remaining hat gave the game more dynamism, fixing the obvious problem seen in Faces for a more fun and varied mechanic.

Unfortunately, the success of the game was discreet pulling nullremaining in some countries unreleased and being practically forgotten from Tetris history. It is normal: it would not take long for numerous puzzle games to appear that, without living up to the original title, certainly had enough appeal to be transcendent in a genre that knew how to see beyond the connection of lines and their disappearance .

The shadow of Vladimir Pokhilko: double murder and suicide

You were probably as surprised as I was by the appearance in the credits of Vladimir Pokhilko in many of the games that have been successful in Alexei Pajitnov’s career, and the truth is that I found it curious that Henk Rogers and not from his soviet partner when talking about the story behind the Tetris phenomenon. I knew the answer shortly after finding the news that cleared up all my puzzle people: Vladimir Pokhilko committed a double parricide and a suicide which relegated him to being a forgotten piece in Tetris history.

Next to the body is a disturbing suicide note.Vladimir Pokhilko was born in Moscow in 1954. He was a friend of Pajitnov and left the Soviet Union together with his fellow adventurer, with whom he founded Novatek and, among others, he worked on an aquarium simulator called El-Fish distributed by MAXIS, a Will Wright famous for Sim City or The Sims. In 1996, and with the recovery of the Tetris rights, Pajitnov and Rogers found the Tetris Company and they abandon Pokhilko in what remains of Novatek, which begins to suffer serious financial problems. The situation surpasses the developer, who one night in September 1998 in Palo Alto, California, murders his wife and his son by bludgeoning them with a hammer and stabbing them to death. Later, he commits suicide by slitting his throat with a hunting knife.

Next to the body is a disturbing suicide note that reads “I have been eaten alive. Vladimir. Remember that I exist. The Devil”. It sounds disturbing, but shortly afterward it seems that Square knocked on Novatek’s door to save the financial situation of the battered company. Pokhilko’s business partner told Forbes in 1999 that the company was contacted to “receive instructions to transfer the cash.”