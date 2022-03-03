The darkest side of Tom Cruise, the testimony that dismantles the myth of the Hollywood actor

Tom Cruise’s face has always melted hearts, however, behind that image as one of the most handsome actors in Hollywood, there is a character that is not easy to carry. The first representative of the protagonist of ‘Mission Impossible’, she offered an interview to the newspaper ‘Daily Mail’, in which she confessed unknown details about the explosive personality of the actor. “He was always very ambitious and determined to be a star. And that made him a perfectionist,” said Eileen Berlin, the interpreter’s first representative. She added that Cruise has always had a terrible temper. “I gave him an album with all his promotional items and he yelled at me: ‘I don’t want to be in teen magazines.’ He threw the album at me hard and it hit my cheek,” Berlin said.

The representative and her late husband met the actor in 1980 and gave him shelter in their house since he had nowhere to live. He worked as a waiter and earned very little, he could not pay rent on a house. Also, back then Tom Cruise was running away from his troubled family. “He told us he needed us to manage his career and find him a Hollywood agent,” recalls Berlin.

During those early years of his career, the representative became a kind of surrogate mother for the actor.. “He was extremely sweet, respectful and polite and he always addressed me as ‘ma’am’ and my husband as ‘sir.’ But Tom also had another side, which he began to show more and more frequently. He had a terrible temper. He harbored a lot of anger towards his father. He was in a bad mood and would get angry with a snap of his fingers. It was as if something was burning without flame and suddenly boiled and exploded”, narrated Eileen Berlin.

Tom Cruise has spoken little about his family, but it is known that he comes from a dysfunctional home and separated parents.. “He was a bully and a coward, the type of person that, if something goes wrong, he kicks you. It was a great lesson in my life: he lulled you to sleep, made you feel safe and then, bang! ”, Said the artist about his father in an interview in the year 2006.

Eileen Berlin said that what upset her the most was her obsession with her physique. Cruise took advantage of the mirrors in the house to practice posing and see himself from all angles. “Tommy had many faces, you see it in the photos. There is contempt, arrogance, frustration, charm, sadness. What I have never seen is a real display of happiness in him.

The actor’s temperament and his obsession with Scientology, a religion he professes, have led him to three very mediatic divorces. The first with actress Mimi Rogers, from whom he separated in 1991, and later with Nicole Kidman, whom he met during the filming of ‘Days of Thunder’ and from whom he divorced in 2001, after 11 years of marriage. Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were Hollywood’s favorite couple for years. Then the actor married in 2006 with Katie Holmes, with whom he has a 15-year-old daughter, whom he has not seen for almost 10 years, when he divorced in 2012.