The DART ship hits the asteroid Dimorphos and guarantees the safety of the planet

NASA just made history. Again. No, it is not a news related to science fiction, although it can rhyme a lot with what is seen in don’t look up, Adam McKay’s satire that sweeps the networks with its polemics and the controversies it brings to the table regarding human behavior. Last morning, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration managed to complete the DART mission, whose main objective was based on hitting the asteroid Dimorphos. The DRACO ship was responsible for navigating through space in search of this rocky monstrosity to put an end to this danger to Earth..

Direct hit on the asteroid!

“We have impact.” Watch the moment a NASA spacecraft collides into an asteroid 7 million miles away, with Dart plowing into the small space rock at 14,000 mph. https://t.co/5q9vuVtdc0 pic.twitter.com/49w4W7pZM1 The Associated Press (@AP) September 26, 2022

With a brief but exciting, “we have impact!”, NASA celebrated, as you may have seen in the video that we have left you at the top, the destruction of Dimorphos. The first thing we see overhead is clearly the steroids of the shattered asteroid with a lot of debris wandering through space.. This is a guarantee for the future of the planet, since NASA already claims to have a specific formula to fight against asteroids that could pose a danger to humanity. Which is great and, as we said, quite consistent with what was seen in the don’t look up starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

With Dimorphos deflected, the 780-meter-diameter moon of asteroid Ddimo, NASA can now breathe easy. In the next few hours we will have, more than likely, images of the debris and the result that DART has caused. The camera located on the front of the device will have been able to capture tons of fragments that allow a close-up view of how the operation has been.