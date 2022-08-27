The dart that Piojo Herrera threw at Tata Martino

Miguel Herrera criticized Gerardo Martino for his call and the friendly match against Paraguay (Photos: CUARTOSCURO)

With 86 days remaining for the start of the World Cup in Qatar 2022the Mexican team is about to enter the final stretch of his preparation before his debut. At the end of August he will hold a friendly match against the Paraguayan national team and although the last places of the final call could be defined, Miguel Louse blacksmith cataloged the commitment as worthless and criticized Gerardo Martino.

In a press conference prior to his match against Rayos de Necaxa, the Louse He spoke about the call for the international commitment on August 31. In addition to underestimating threw a dart at him daddy Martino for summoning players who probably will not attend the World Cup and hinted that his process could end after the World Cup.

“It’s more for touching players. The tuka I called them grinding matches. These are the ones that don’t work for me. 80% of this call will not be in the World Cup, more with 26 players. I don’t know if it’s right to be groping players for tinkering, there is talk of seeing them for the next process and We do not know if this is the same technician for the next process”, he attacked.

The match against the Guarani at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta will be the first of five before appearing in the World Cup against Poland. In that sense, the coach took advantage of the occasion to call players other than those who make up the base of his project and who, in their entirety, They play matches in Liga MX.

The Tigers of Louse They will suffer the casualties of Jesús Angulo and Sebastián Córdova, but it is not the most affected squad. Their staunch rival will give up the most of soccer players with four; followed by Pachuca and Chivas with three; Santos, America and Cruz Azul with a pair; as well as Necaxa, Atlas and Puebla with a single contribution.

Only half of those chosen have had previous participation with the absolute team. Of said group, half could be in the fight for a place in the squad. Despite this, the Argentine’s list was widely criticized for omitting the call for players with a good sporting present in their teams such as Alexander Zendejas, Alfonso Gonzalez, Victor Guzman and Aldo Roche.

Mexico will not have the presence of players who play in Europe for the match with Paraguay (Photo: Instagram/@miseleccionmx)

In that sense, the small number of players in the squad with a real opportunity to get a place on the list bothered the Louse. It is worth mentioning that, despite the process it has had since 2019, the starting team has not managed to recover the level it showed at the beginning of the Martino era, which has caused the loss of relevant tournaments and matches.

Although the Louse also stated that “It is not a game that will prepare the National Team for the World Cup”, stressed that the rival is competent. According to the ranking made by FIFA, the Paraguayan National Team is in 50th place. It is worth mentioning that they will not attend the World Cup.

After the Guarani Mexico will play against Peruwho lost the international playoff against Australia and are ranked number twenty-one. Subsequent rivals will be Colombia, Iraq and Swedenwho occupy the places 17, 70 and 20 of the world ranking, respectively. None of them will have a participation in Qatar 2022.

