The data of a survey that puts at risk the presidential aspirations of Javier Milei

The phenomenon Javier Milei continues to be reflected in surveys but from the consultant Zuban Cordoba They released a specific fact that sets off alarms among libertarians. In recent days, the negative image of the national deputy has risen considerably. The explanation would be found in the declarations of Miley on sensitive issues that were off the agenda.

“‘Make one too many’. That same expression can also be used to describe mistakes made in the context of overexposure. Since our last study, Javier Milei grew more than 10 points in negative image”, they report from the consultant in the data they released this Sunday.

