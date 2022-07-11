The data of a survey that puts at risk the presidential aspirations of Javier Milei

The phenomenon Javier Milei continues to be reflected in surveys but from the consultant Zuban Cordoba They released a specific fact that sets off alarms among libertarians. In recent days, the negative image of the national deputy has risen considerably. The explanation would be found in the declarations of Miley on sensitive issues that were off the agenda.

“‘Make one too many’. That same expression can also be used to describe mistakes made in the context of overexposure. Since our last study, Javier Milei grew more than 10 points in negative image”, they report from the consultant in the data they released this Sunday.

“The discursive path in which the leader has entered in recent weeks, importing into the Argentine debate issues (subjects) that have little or no relevance, such as the discussion on the carrying of weapons or the sale of organs, probably explain his poor performance in this month”, they argue about the poll showing a negative image of 51% of Miley.

In recent days, the economist expressed himself in favor of the possession of firearms and the sale of organs. He did it defending individual liberties but just as his libertarian discourse is well received in economic terms, he did not have the same response this time.

“However, beyond this decline in the image of Miley, 34% of society still prefers that next year a new party wins the elections. That should be an alarm signal for the two main coalitions”, they clarify from Zuban Cordoba.

“In terms of expectations for next year, this is another piece of information that must be paid attention to: 58% believe that the next government should apply shock policies to stabilize the economy,” they adhere.