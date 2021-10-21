The data of millions of Instagram and TikTok profiles, including VIPs like Ariana Grande, are online

The group of safety researchers of Safety Detectives in a report published on the net has revealed that they have discovered that a ElasticSearch server not protected, linked to the IGBLade social analysis platform, would not have properly protected the data of millions of Instagram and TikTok social profiles.

For those unfamiliar with it, IGBLade is a tool that allows its customers to obtain “insights on any Instagram or TikTok account“with reports on follower growth, post engagement rate and more.

The data of over 2.6 million accounts were found on the IGBLade server, equal to 3.6 gigabytes of data. The archive included screenshots and links to profile pictures along with other data including: full name, username, bio, email address, phone number (if any), location data, media and follower counts and data on the engagement rate.

There practice of scraping is not allowed by social networks and it’s not clear why IGblade scraped people’s personal data.

The SafetyDetectives report states that the information was all publicly available since IGBlade’s ElasticSearch did not have the security features to access it – in fact, everyone had the information available.

The researchers notified IGBlade on July 5, 2021, and the company took steps to secure the database the next day.

Scraping is prohibited by Instagram and TikTok’s internal policy, and apparently VIP data was also present in the archive like Alicia Keys, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Loren Gray.