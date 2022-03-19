the data of Saturday 19 March

New increase in Covid-19 cases in Italy: according to today’s bulletin, the infections recorded in the last 24 hours were 74,024 out of 478,051 swabs carried out: the positivity rate remains stable at 15.5%. The deaths registered today are 85.

There are 74,024 new cases of Covid-19 registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, a slight decrease compared to yesterday’s 76,250 infections. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health today Saturday 19 March. The infections since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 13,800,179. The covid deaths in the last day are XXXX for a total of 157,692. Today 478,051 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The positivity rate remains stable at 15.5%, with no increase compared to yesterday. On the last day there were also another 12,494,968 (+48,385) healed, while the currently positive ones are 1,147,519.

Infections in Italy Region by Region

Today 74,024 Covid-19 infections were found for a total of 13,800,179 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Below is the table with the data of today’s bulletin and the situation region by region:

Lombardy: +8.052

Veneto: +6.831

Emilia Romagna: +3.904

Campania: +7.903

Lazio: +8.986

Piedmont: +2.736

Tuscany: +5.489

Sicily: +6.107

Puglia: +7.392

Liguria: +1.582

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.179

Brands: +2.560

Abruzzo: +1.969

Calabria: +2.920

PA Bolzano: +605

Umbria: +1.989

Sardinia: +1.925

PA Trento: +425

Basilicata: +1.007

Molise: +433

Aosta Valley: +48

Swabs and positivity rate

In the last 24 hours, 478,051 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The positivity rate remains stable at 15.5%

Hospitalization in the medical area and intensive care

Today there is a slight decline in patients hospitalized for Covid in intensive care as well as those in the medical area. In the ordinary wards there is a drop of 87 units, for a total of 8,790 hospitalized, while in intensive care there are three fewer patients with 56 new entries in 24 hours and a total of 471 hospitalized.

Covid vaccinations in Italy

According to the report on vaccinations against Covid-19 in Italy updated with the data of today, Saturday 19 March, 135,376,872 doses have been administered so far. 135,376,872 people received the two doses of the first cycle or the single-dose vaccine, a figure equal to 89.69% of the population. 38,402,220 people received the third dose, equal to 83.70% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose. Children between 5 and 11 years of age who received at least the first dose of the vaccine are 1,368,670.