the data of Saturday 19 March

New increase in Covid-19 cases in Italy: according to today’s bulletin, the infections recorded in the last 24 hours were 74,024 out of 478,051 swabs carried out: the positivity rate remains stable at 15.5%. The deaths registered today are 85.
There are 74,024 new cases of Covid-19 registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, a slight decrease compared to yesterday’s 76,250 infections. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health today Saturday 19 March. The infections since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 13,800,179. The covid deaths in the last day are XXXX for a total of 157,692. Today 478,051 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The positivity rate remains stable at 15.5%, with no increase compared to yesterday. On the last day there were also another 12,494,968 (+48,385) healed, while the currently positive ones are 1,147,519.
Infections in Italy Region by Region
Today 74,024 Covid-19 infections were found for a total of 13,800,179 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Below is the table with the data of today’s bulletin and the situation region by region:
Lombardy: +8.052
Veneto: +6.831
Emilia Romagna: +3.904
Campania: +7.903
Lazio: +8.986
Piedmont: +2.736
Tuscany: +5.489
Sicily: +6.107
Puglia: +7.392
Liguria: +1.582
Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +1.179
Brands: +2.560
Abruzzo: +1.969
Calabria: +2.920
PA Bolzano: +605
Umbria: +1.989
Sardinia: +1.925
PA Trento: +425
Basilicata: +1.007
Molise: +433
Aosta Valley: +48
Swabs and positivity rate
In the last 24 hours, 478,051 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The positivity rate remains stable at 15.5%
Hospitalization in the medical area and intensive care
Today there is a slight decline in patients hospitalized for Covid in intensive care as well as those in the medical area. In the ordinary wards there is a drop of 87 units, for a total of 8,790 hospitalized, while in intensive care there are three fewer patients with 56 new entries in 24 hours and a total of 471 hospitalized.
Covid vaccinations in Italy
According to the report on vaccinations against Covid-19 in Italy updated with the data of today, Saturday 19 March, 135,376,872 doses have been administered so far. 135,376,872 people received the two doses of the first cycle or the single-dose vaccine, a figure equal to 89.69% of the population. 38,402,220 people received the third dose, equal to 83.70% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose. Children between 5 and 11 years of age who received at least the first dose of the vaccine are 1,368,670.