the data of Saturday 7 May

There are 40,522 new cases of Covid-19 detected in the last 24 hours in Italy on 305,563 swabs carried out between molecular and antigen tests. The positivity rate at 13.3%. Another 113 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 40,522 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Italy against 43,947 yesterday. This is what emerges from today’s bulletin, Saturday 7 May, released by the Ministry of Health. The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 16,767,512. The deaths due to the virus on the last day were 113 for a total of 164,417. 305,563 molecular and antigenic swabs performed. The positivity rate stood at 13.3%

Infections in Italy Region by Region

There are 40,522 new cases in Italy according to today’s bulletin on the pandemic situation in our country. Below is the table with the bulletin data and the situation region by region:

Lombardy: +5.305

Veneto: +4176

Campania: +4751

Emilia Romagna: +3238

Lazio: +3578

Piedmont: +2287

Tuscany: +2358

Sicily: +2771

Puglia: +2949

Liguria: +1001

Brands: +1347

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +731

Abruzzo: +1480

Calabria: +1290

Umbria: +746

PA Bolzano: +330

Sardinia: +1118

PA Trento: +288

Basilicata: +491

Molise: +233

Aosta Valley: +54

Swabs and positivity rate

In the last 24 hours 305,563 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The positivity rate in our country stands at 13.3%.

Hospitalization in the medical area and intensive care

There is a decrease in the numbers referring to hospitalizations in the medical and intensive care area. The bulletin reports -349 hospitalizations in the medical area, -8 patients are registered in intensive care.

Covid vaccinations in Italy

According to the report on vaccinations against Covid-19 in Italy updated with the data of today, Saturday 7 May, 137,043,871 doses have been administered so far. 48,609,809 people received the two doses of the first cycle or the single-dose vaccine, a figure equal to 90.03% of the population concerned. 39,396,471 people have received the third dose. Children between 5 and 11 years old who received at least the first dose of the vaccine are 1,385,925.