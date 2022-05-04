the data of Wednesday 4 May

Covid infections in Italy are decreasing: in the last 24 hours 47,039 have been registered according to today’s bulletin, Wednesday 4 May. Positive rate of 14%. Another 152 dead.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

In the last 24 hours, 47,039 new Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Italy, down from 62,071 yesterday. This is what emerges from today’s bulletin, Wednesday 4 May, released by the Ministry of Health. The total number of infections reaches 16,633,911. On the last day i deaths 152 were registered due to the virus, for a total of 164,041. 335,275 swabs between molecular and antigenic tests were carried out. The rate of positivity stands at 14. The healed are 15,282,800 (+60,381) and the currently positive 1,187,070 (-12,890).

Infections in Italy Region by Region

There are 47,039 new cases in Italy according to today’s bulletin on the pandemic situation in our country. 335,275 swabs were performed in the last 24 hours between molecular and antigen tests. Below is the table with the bulletin data and the situation region by region:

Lombardy: +6.471

Veneto: +4.468

Campania: +5.341

Emilia Romagna: +4.306

Lazio: +4.759

Piedmont: +2.496

Tuscany: +2.521

Sicily: +3.131

Puglia: +3.101

Liguria: +1.073

Brands: +1.347

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +898

Abruzzo: +1.553

Calabria: +1.594

Umbria: +893

PA Bolzano: +348

Sardinia: +1.474

PA Trento: +322

Basilicata: +545

Molise: +340

Aosta Valley: +70

Swabs and positivity rate

In the last 24 hours, 335,275 swabs between molecular and antigen tests were carried out. The positivity rate in Italy therefore stands at 14.

New more lethal Covid variant: what experts think of Bill Gates’ words

Hospitalization in the medical area and intensive care

The hospitalizations due to Covid-19 are a total of 9,164, 371 of which in intensive care with 42 new admissions in the last 24 hours.

Covid vaccinations in Italy

According to the report on vaccinations against Covid-19 in Italy updated with the data of today, Wednesday 4 May, 136,915,539 doses have been administered so far. 48,605,379 people received the two doses of the first cycle or the single-dose vaccine, a figure equal to 90.02% of the population concerned. 39,366,413 people received the third dose. Children between 5 and 11 years old who received at least the first dose of the vaccine are 1,385,060.