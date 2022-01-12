“The data on Covid deaths are falsified”

The Matteo bomb Bassetti releases it in an interview with Agi: i deaths calculated for Covid, he says, are “absolutely bogus”. That is to say do it. In practice, when “the patient enters the hospital for something else, but is positive and dies, he is automatically registered on the form as Covid death”.

Bassetti’s sentence on Covid deaths

The infectious disease specialist, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Hospital in Genoa, commented on the Fiaso report according to which 34% of positive patients admitted to hospitals are positive for the virus, but they stay in the ward for everything. other reason. “In our wards we are well over 35% of hospitalized who have nothing to do with Covid-19 – Confirms Bassetti – They have no symptoms of the disease, but only a positive swab for hospital admission. Indeed, I will say more, this also happens in the recording of deaths: if the patient enters the hospital for anything else, but is positive and dies, it is automatically recorded on the form as Covid death. These are absolutely false numbers ”.

The revelation of Bassetti it is not second-rate. For two reasons. First, because it would mean two years now let’s count the deaths a little in the carlona style. And secondly, because these “absolutely distorted” data end up influencing the government’s political choices. Not only red, yellow, orange and white areas, which depend precisely on hospitalizations, intensive care and deaths. But also vaccination obligations, green passes and super green passes. “We have 26% of the departments occupied – explains Bassetti – but we would have them at 10% if we used different criteria. So it would be a normal January: in fact, always in this winter month we had patients with flu and pneumonia in the ward. If we do not enter the new logic we will continue to be in an emergency. I appeal to Draghi to listen to the doctors a little more and the bureaucrats a little less ”.

Enough with the contagion bulletin

Bassetti’s suggestion is to consider Omicron less dangerous and to look to the English and Spaniards. The former have almost exceeded the peak of contagion only with mild containment measures and without closing everything (no matter what the Italian newspapers said). The second instead proposed to the EU to begin to consider Covid a bit like the flu. Thus emerging from the emergency.

After all, Francesco Vaia had already said it a week ago from many sides, the appeal to the government of stop with the evening bulletin of infections: “I still think that the daily report should be avoided – adds Bassetti – We are the only ones in Europe, one thing was a year ago, another today with 90% vaccinated population”.