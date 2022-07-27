the data that deny the platform

the unseen agent It is the most important film of the year in absolute terms: with a budget of more than 200 million dollars, the signing of 3 stars of the caliber of Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas and the direction of the Russo brothers anticipated a brutal success. and although The invisible agent 2 and a spin-off for Netflix have already been confirmed, the platform of streaming cannot be happy with the results in court.

Why hasn’t The Invisible Agent been the success that Netflix says?

I am amazed at the speed with which Netflix has confirmed both the sequel and the spinoff of this movie russo brothers. This invited me to think that their figures would have been overwhelming during the first week, but nothing could be further from the truth.

The invisible agent adds 88.5 million hours viewed in the last weekend (it premiered on Friday, July 22). ✅

(it premiered on Friday, July 22). ✅ If we compare, it is true that the data is greater than 33.5 million hours of sea ​​monster but they stay very close to the 53.9 million hours of the man from toronto a far less ambitious comedy than the unseen agent . ✅

but they stay very close to the 53.9 million hours of a far less ambitious comedy than . ✅ The tragedy is chewed when I analyze the data of Red alert : the success of Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot Y Ryan Reynolds it added 148.7 million hours in its opening weekend. ✅

: the success of Y it added 148.7 million hours in its opening weekend. ✅ Nor does it exceed don’t look up (111 million) nor to the adam project (92.4 million hours). ✅

With this I do not seek to discredit Netflix: if they consider that it has been a success, their reasons will have. But the maneuver of confirming the sequel and the spinoff Hours before the audience figures for his most expensive film were released, he caught my attention. yes i think The invisible agent has not been that triumph that the platform of streaming is trying to sell at a time when it has lost subscribers (1.3 million since the beginning of the year), and the outlook is even more negative.

Did you like The Invisible Agent?

Perhaps the numbers go up in their second week, which is as much as possible at this point (word of mouth is being more positive than Red alert), But for now, The invisible agent has not justified receiving Netflix’s highest-budget movie title.