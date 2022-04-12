The data that makes Curry, Kerr and Warriors happy but makes the NBA tremble ahead of the Playoffs

Golden State Warriors looks strong ahead of the NBA Playoffs, and much more after learning a recent fact that terrifies their rivals.

Everything is ready for NBA Playoffs in the current season of National Basketball Association. Golden State Warriors wants to consolidate in this phase what he achieved in the regular season, therefore, he hopes to have Stephen Curry for it.

Nevertheless, Steve Kerr will have more than ‘Steph‘, because in the current harvest they managed to disassociate themselves from the ‘Curry dependency’ reflected in other seasons, although it never hurts to have the 30 shirt on the American courts.

while nor it is known if Curry will be able to open the Playoffs with the Dub Nation, a data recently revealedor transmit a bit of tranquillity on the bench of the Bay facing the final phase in the fight to achieve the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Warriors, on the attack

Klay Thompson is back, and no, it’s not an expression. Beyond coming back from his injury, ‘Killa Klay’ really is back to defend with all the colors of the Golden State Warriors. His numbers and his most recent performances prove it.

Without Stephen Curry on court, ‘KT’ ended the regular season averaging 20.4 points and 38.5% effectiveness in triples42.9% accuracy in field goals and 90.2% accuracy in free throws.

In addition, what was reflected in the last three games was a true display of power: 36 points vs. Utah Jazz, 33 units against the Los Angeles Lakers and 41 against the New Orleans Pelicans. Yes, Klay Thompson is back!