The data that makes Doc Rivers the worst coach in the history of the NBA Playoffs

With the Philadelphia 76ers battling in the 2022 NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors, their coach Doc Rivers is an expert at losing leads.

the series of NBA Playoffs 2022 Come in Philadelphia 76ers Y Toronto Raptors It got very interesting very quickly. After a furious start from the city of brotherly love, the Canadians began to turn things around and make their rivals nervous.

Philly was 3-0 before the Raptors made history 3-2. This result has never been traced in the Playoffs, hence the nervousness and pressure around the Sixers. Although Joel Embid has a hurt finger, there is no excuse to lose in the first round in this way.

For this reason, the one who has the most pressure on his shoulders is undoubtedly the coach, Doc Rivers. Although he won a coaching ring in the 2008 NBA Finals with boston celticsthere are data that put him as one of the biggest losers in history.

Doc Rivers, on the wrong side of NBA Playoffs history

To start, Rivers is the only coach to lose more than a 3-1 lead in a series.. did it three timesin 2003, 2015 and recently, in 2020. Now, it could be his fourth time, besides being the first to spoil a 3-0. But the most worrying thing is what happens whenever he reaches three wins.

When his team has a chance to win the series, Doc Rivers has 31 losses, the most by a head coach in NBA history. Furthermore, according to ESPN Stats & Info, he has lost 7 of the last 8 times he had the chance to close a duel.