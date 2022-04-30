The data that places Curry, Green, Thompson and Warriors as almost invincible in the NBA Playoffs

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Golden State Warriors are in the 2022 NBA Playoffs Semifinals and one fact makes them almost invincible.

For many, if this giant woke up, they would be the main candidates to win the Finals. For now, Golden State Warriors seems to be well up as a favorite in the NBA Playoffs 2022 thanks to an incredible performance from the entire squad in the first round.

After a season where they saw return to Klay Thompsonbut a drop in performance in the second part of the tournament, the team returned to being that which was a dynasty against Denver Nuggets, in the first series of both in the Western Conference. Those of San Francisco, without mercy.

The match ended 4-1 on aggregate, with a Nikola Jockic that he could not do much, since he did not have two of his main companions. Also, the Nuggets suffered from Thompson, Stephen Curry, jordan poole Y Draymond Green at the same time.

Warriors dominate in playoffs

A chilling fact for the rest of the franchises that remain in the Playoffs is that Golden State has won, since 2015, 19 of the 21 series they have played in the postseason. The only two losses came against Cleveland Cavaliers Y Toronto Raptorsin the Finals.

Now the team waits for memphis grizzlies either minnesota timberwolves in Conference Semifinals. But if this data tells us anything, it is that the team will reach, at least, the final. There, anything can happen.