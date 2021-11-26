The date for Uncharted on PS5 will be announced shortly

The saga of Uncharted reached its natural epilogue during the PS4 generation, thanks to the “grand finale” of the adventures of Nathan Drake and partners.

After the beautiful Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and the spin-off called The lost legacy the series was in fact parked in a corner, waiting for better moments.

It is also true that last September it was announced that the franchise Naughty Dog will arrive soon on PS5 and PC consoles with the new one Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

An announcement that, net of the enthusiasm, has in any case aroused some perplexity, especially after knowing the name of the development team that took care of the conversions.

Now, as also reported by Wccftech, the announcement of the release date of the Legacy of Thieves Collection it could be really imminent.

In fact, the new rating of ESRB anticipates that the collection it will include Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End And Uncharted: The Lost Legacy will arrive in “early 2022” on PS5.

The PC version is in development at Iron Galaxy and will be released shortly after the edition for the Sony console. At the moment, therefore, there is still no real date for the Legacy of Thieves Collection, but considering that December is upon us, the announcement should be very close.

A few weeks ago, a rating from the Australian Classification Board (ACB) may have provided a clue as to when this special collection dedicated to the franchise will be released. Uncharted.

Meanwhile, you have read that the actor Tom Holland had a particularly difficult time on the set of the live-action movie of Uncharted produced by Sony and due out in the next few weeks?

Finally, the creator of Uncharted is currently working on a Marvel Triple A game based on characters that could prove to be really interesting.