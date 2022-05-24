the date of the 2022 ceremony is known

A few months after the coronation of Lionel Messi, the Ballon d’Or ceremony will be organized on October 17, 2022 at the Châtelet theater. The nominees will be announced on August 12.

The Ballon d’Or 2022, which changes format this season, will be awarded on October 17 in Paris, France Football magazine, organizer of the ceremony, announced on Tuesday. The 66th edition of the prestigious award will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet, like the 2021 ceremony which crowned the Argentinian Lionel Messi for the seventh time and the Spaniard Alexia Putellas among women.

The nominees for the male and female Ballon d’Or, as well as the Kopa (best youngster) and Yachine (best goalkeeper) trophies will be announced on August 12.

A new formula

The prize took a turn this year with a change in formula announced in March: it will now cover the sports season and not the calendar year, and will include a tighter jury, a refined preselection and clearer award criteria. The “individual performances” and the “decisive and impressive character of the contenders” will thus be the number 1 criterion, ahead of “the collective aspect and the trophies won” and “the player’s class and his sense of fair play”, according to the new regulations.

Author of a remarkable season with Real Madrid, which must play the Champions League final against Liverpool on May 28, Karim Benzema carries his team with 44 goals and 15 decisive assists in 45 games in all competitions. The French striker has achieved incredible performances in C1 (triplets against PSG and Chelsea, three goals in two games against Manchester City). But the Madrid captain is in particular in competition with Sadio Mané and Kévin De Bruyne to win the bet.