the date of the preview at the Verona Arena

A few days after the announcement of the arrival in Italy of the tour The Magic Pianothe brand new live adventure in theaters and arenas departing in September 2022, Mika today unveils the date of the great preview: Monday 19 September at the Verona Arenathe Italian temple of music in the world.

Mika – The Magic Piano tour, produced and organized by Mika himself with Friends & Partners, it is much more than a show. A colorful two-faced jewel, with two shows for each city, in different and equally sensational dimensions: one in the theaters, one in the arenas, for an iconic formula created exclusively for Italy. The connection between artist and audience, the energy and intensity of the performances will not be lacking in the theatrical set as well as in the arenas, but the vibes they will be different and always new.

In Verona, the two stages will be in fact on 19 September at the Arena and on 18 September at the Philharmonic Theater.

In the theater show, designed specifically for this tour, the scene will be essential, the dimension contained, with more dialogues and acoustic arrangements. The show in the Arena recalls what MIKA will bring around the world (among other dates, Montreal -Bell Center Arena- on April 9th ​​and Coachella on April 15th and 22nd) but enriched and integrated for the occasion, with the presence of a satellite stage that will bring him closer to the public and give him the opportunity to reserve spectacular surprises for fans.

The common denominator of The Magic Piano tour will be Mika’s magic plan, at the center of both shows: faithful friend, companion of creations since adolescence, storyteller, magic box of an explosion of colors, ideas, follies.

Tickets for the dates in Verona will be on sale from 12:00 on Tuesday 15 February on Ticketone and Ticketmaster.

MIKA – THE MAGIC PLAN

TOURS IN ARENAS AND THEATERS

DATES

VERONA (large preview)

September 18, 2022 – PHILARMONIC THEATER

September 19, 2022 – ARENA DI VERONA

FLORENCE

21 September 2022 – VERDI THEATER

September 22, 2022 – NELSON MANDELA FORUM

BARI

September 25, 2022 – PETRUZZELLI THEATER

September 26, 2022 – PALA FLORIO

MILAN

September 29, 2022 – THEATER OF ARCIMBOLDI

September 30, 2022 – MEDIOLANUM FORUM

ROME

October 3, 2022 – AUDITORIUM PARCO DELLA MUSICA

October 4, 2022 – PALAZZO DELLO SPORT

MIKA

With 5 studio albums and a long list of internationally successful singles (including Grace Kelly, Relax Take It Easy, We are Golden, Popular Song, Stardust, Elle Me Dit and Tomorrow), Mika has established himself as one of the most original songwriters of this generation, building a joyful and colorful reality of alternative pop. Mika has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the world of music and the arts, including Ariana Grande, Madonna, Pharrell Williams, Kylie Minogue, legendary French actress Fanny Ardant, Nobel laureate Dario Fo, Chinese superstar Karen Mok and the famous composer and conductor Simon Leclerc.

In his career spanning over 15 years, MIKA has racked up many accolades, selling over 10 million albums, reaching over 3 billion streams and more than 1 billion views of his videos worldwide – meanwhile receiving Gold or Platinum in 32 countries – and has also been nominated for and won awards at the Brits, Grammys, Ivor Novello, World Music Awards and MTV Awards in Europe, Asia, Australia and Japan. He was also awarded the prestigious title of “Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters” in France and was recently honored by the Lebanese National Order of Merit for his efforts in raising funds following the explosion disaster in Beirut in 2020: Mika created a streaming event, dedicated to his native country, which raised over 1 million euros for the Lebanese Red Cross and Save the Children.

Known throughout the world as an extraordinary live performer, his concert activity leads him to perform constantly on tour in all five continents, from American theaters to the arenas of Europe, Korea and Japan. Overcoming all gender and border barriers, he creates shows that are perfectly suited to Italian theaters, stadiums, summer festivals and even Italian opera houses for his symphonic performances, not to mention the concerts that have marked his career at the Parc des Princes, at the Stade de France, and recently at the Palais de Versailles, at the Philarmonie and at Bercy. After the pandemic hiatus, his tour will resume this spring from North America, with two stops at Coachella and dates at Montreal’s Bell Center Arena and Brooklyn’s Kings Theater, before returning to Europe for an extended tour.

Announced as host of the Eurovision Song Contest with Laura Pausini and Alessandro Cattelan, the multifaceted Mika has also distinguished himself on international television as a coach of The Voice France and the Italian edition of X Factor. Perhaps his most impressive achievement was conceiving, creating and meticulously curating his variety show Stasera CasaMika, an original one-man show full of music, entertainment and tales of a very special journey through Italy. The show ran for two consecutive years on Raidue and earned MIKA the EBU Rose d’Or Award for Best Variety in 2017.

Over the course of his career Mika has started a myriad of creative projects ranging from work as an illustrator, to that of columnist and fashion designer, product designer collaborating with brands such as Coca Cola and Swatch and more recently creating his first museum sound installation. MIKA is writing the soundtrack for her first film, working on her sixth studio album and conducting this year’s Eurovision: 2022 could be her most exciting year for her!