The date of the start of the 2022 winter sales in Milan and Lombardy

Winter sales 2022 in Milan and Lombardy? Here is the date: according to what was announced by the Region’s website, the discounts will start from Wednesday 5 January, or one day before the epiphany. The maximum duration of the sales period is sixty days; therefore, they will end on Saturday 5th March.

Based on article 116, paragraph 2 of regional law no. 6/2010 (Consolidated text of the laws on trade and fairs), from Monday 6 December 2021, or 30 days before the start of the sales, it is no longer possible to find discounts of any kind in the shops. Until December 5, 2021, the stores were therefore able to advertise the promotional sales made, in the manner deemed most appropriate.

The rules of the sales in Lombardy

For the purposes of information and consumer protection, traders are obliged to display, next to the product, the initial price and the percentage of the discount or rebate. On the other hand, the indication of the sale price resulting from the discount or discount is optional.

The commercial operator is obliged to provide truthful information regarding the discounts applied both in advertising communications (which, even graphically, must not be presented in a way that is misleading for the consumer) and in the indications of prices in the sales premises. Furthermore, it cannot indicate further and different prices and must be able to demonstrate to the control bodies the truthfulness of the information relating to the product.

The products on sale must be separated from those possibly offered for sale at a normal price (if this is not possible, signs or other means must provide the consumer with unequivocal and not misleading information).

If the product is defective, the consumer can request the replacement of the article or the refund of the price paid upon presentation of the receipt, which must therefore be kept.