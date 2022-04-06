The date on which Real Madrid will officially present Mbappé as their new galactic
doKylian Mbappe to the Real Madrid? New information arrives from Spain about the future of the French crack of the PSG.
RMC reported this Monday that Mbappe would announce that he will stay in the PSG at the end of the season, but now a new version has come to light.
According to Josep Pedrerol of The Chiringuito TV, Mbappe would be a player Real Madrid the next season.
And not only that, Pedrerol has confirmed the date on which the merengue club will officially present what will be its new galactic signing.
“The presentation of Mbappe if you sign for him Real Madrid is scheduled for the end of May”, says presenter of The beach bar.
“If he Madrid reaches the Champions League final, it will be the first week of June,” he added. Joseph Pedrerol.
WHAT HE SAID ON THE WEEKEND
The star striker of PSG, Kylian Mbappe, whose contract with the French club ends at the end of this season, assured last Sunday after the match against Lorient (5-1) that he had not yet made a decision about his future.
“No, I have not chosen, I have not made a decision, I am reflecting, there are new elements, many parameters… I reflect,” he told the Prime Video channel after scoring two goals and giving three assists in the Parisian victory against Lorient.
“I don’t want to be wrong”, added the world champion, who could go free this summer and whose situation is followed especially by the Real Madridaccording to the specialized press.
Asked if he knew if he would be in the PSG next year, Mbappe, 23, responded: “Who knows? We do not know…”
“I have not made my choice, I know that it is taking time for people, they talk to me about it every day,” he added.