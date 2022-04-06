The date on which Real Madrid will officially present Mbappé as their new galactic

2022-04-05

doKylian Mbappe to the Real Madrid? New information arrives from Spain about the future of the French crack of the PSG.

RMC reported this Monday that Mbappe would announce that he will stay in the PSG at the end of the season, but now a new version has come to light.

According to Josep Pedrerol of The Chiringuito TV, Mbappe would be a player Real Madrid the next season.

And not only that, Pedrerol has confirmed the date on which the merengue club will officially present what will be its new galactic signing.

“The presentation of Mbappe if you sign for him Real Madrid is scheduled for the end of May”, says presenter of The beach bar.