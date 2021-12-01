the date that terrifies the government – Libero Quotidiano





Sandro Iacometti 01 December 2021

We only needed the Christmas blackout. The alarm launched yesterday by Giancarlo Giorgetti is not, unfortunately, a bomb thrown there at random to give strength to the League’s demands on the bills, but a hypothesis that more than one expert in recent weeks has taken seriously in the face of Brussels’ inability to reconcile the race to the ecological transition with the need to have the fuel to spend the winter. “If a plan is not defined at the European level”, said the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, “in this moment a blackout cannot be excluded with respect to thecurrent structure of energy supply“. In order to understand what we are talking about, it is necessary to remember in the meantime that for a series of reasons (including the geopolitical war against Vladimir Putin) the gas stocks (which jumped yesterday over 100 dollars on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange) of the Old Continent, according to updated data of Gas Infrastructure Europe are 68% filled, that is 20 points less than on November 30 last year and 26 points less than in 2019. And then that Italy imports 95% of its needs from abroad. of methane (which powers almost 70% of the thermoelectric plants). Before we take it off, however, they will make us pay dearly for the light. The GME explained yesterday that the price of electricity increased in the last week by 8.4%. Percentage that does not give a good idea of ​​what has happened in recent months: yesterday’s pun (single price) was 270 euros per Mwh. The average of November 2019 was 48 euros: this is about 460% more. A frightening leap that was obviously transferred to consumer prices, which according to Istat in November jumped 3.8% on an annual basis, something that hadn’t happened since 2008 (the Eurozone did even worse, with the 4.9%, a record of the last twenty years).





NO MONEY

It is these numbers that, a couple of months after the monstrous increase in energy of about 9 billion (buffered by the government with 3 billion), the bills have returned to the center of the political debate. After the requests of Forza Italia and, above all, of the Lega, which has decided to play a large part of its room for maneuver on the issue, all the majority parties seem to have noticed the problem and they swear they put it at the top of the list of the more than 6 thousand amendments to the budget rained down in the Budget Committee. The problem, of course, is finding the money. After having repeatedly reiterated his willingness to intervene on price increases, yesterday Mario Draghi, cornered by the blue delegation (who also raised his voice on the tax authorities, asking for 2 billion more taxes or, Tajani said, “there will be consequences ») And by the Northern League during the preventive consultation launched by the government on the maneuver, he had to put something more concrete on the plate. Against the expensive energy, there are 2 billion in maneuver. But the dowry could rise, thanks to the treasury of the IRPEF reform which in 2022 should cost 6 billion and not the 7 allocated when fully operational. The orientation, at the moment, is to allocate a large part of the extra resources (we are talking about about 700 million, if not a whole billion) precisely to calm the bills.





A solution that saves the prime minister from the ire of the Democratic Party and Cinquestelle (given that Lega and FI suggested cutting the citizen’s income to recover other resources), but which, given the smallness of the effort, will hardly succeed in defuse the price increase mine. Also because the premier continues to speak only of support for families, but, as Giorgetti said yesterday, there are also “companies that are going out of business” and are likely to close. On the other hand Draghi, who has already been whipped by the EU for the excessive “spending” included in the budget, in an attempt not to leave anyone speechless in view of the race to the Quirinale, has promised a little help to everyone. And perhaps he also wants to concede something to the trade unions, which threaten to bring workers to the streets. Hence the need for sip the available crumbs. A choice that at the beginning of January, when the energy authority will communicate the extent of the increases for the next quarter and when the cold starts to hit, could prove inadequate. And swoop down on the government just as the challenge for the Colle opens up. But by then maybe everyone will be too busy looking for torches and candles to realize it.



