The dates of the 2022 winter sales

In the first week of January, as usual, the winter sales will begin in the various Italian regions. Today, Sunday 2 January, they started in Sicily and Basilicata. On Monday, the shops in the Aosta Valley will also start making discounts, while in all the other regions the sales will begin on Wednesday 5 January.

According to a Confesercenti survey carried out on a sample of consumers, 4 out of 10 Italians have already planned to shop by taking advantage of the discounts applied in this period: a lower number than in January 2020, in the pre-pandemic period, when almost half some Italians said she was interested in shopping during the winter sales period.

About a third of the people surveyed said they will shop at large chain stores or specialty brands, while a quarter of them will choose to take advantage of discounts at independent stores and 22 percent will shop at an outlet. According to the survey, 23 percent of Italians will opt to shop on the internet, 5 percent more than in 2021 and 8 percent more than in the pre-pandemic period. The average expenditure estimated on the basis of the interviews is 150 euros each.

Why are the sales so called?

The sales are the sales at reduced prices in the clothing sector that in Italy are made twice every year, after the Christmas holidays and in early July, even if for some years there have been big discounts also at the end of November for Black Friday . The word “balance” is typical of the commercial lexicon and indicates the difference between income and expenses, positive or negative: the “balances” are therefore the sale of items that have not been sold in the store at the end of the season.

The first laws on balances date back to the Fascist period, during which two categories of special sales were introduced: “extraordinary sales” and “liquidation sales”. Traders could freely choose the time of year in which to make extraordinary sales. A law of 1980 then established that it was the Chambers of Commerce to define the periods of the year, at most two, in which the balances could be held, and established that they could not last more than four weeks. The advertising could not be “misleading” and the seller had the obligation to prove, in case of checks, that he had actually made the promised discounts compared to the previous prices. In 1998 there was a new intervention on the dates, establishing that it was the individual regions to decide when to start the sales.