the dates of the switch off of the 3G network

THE old smartphones equipped with connection only 3Gbut also those with the 4G of the first generation their days are numbered: the switch off of TIM’s 3G network is approaching, while other operators such as Vodafone already completed it a year ago. Soon, therefore, those who have a phone not compatible with at least the 4G “Times“ will have big problems in the daily use of even basic functions, such as surfing the Internet.









Even making calls may become difficult, due to using a different network than the one used a few days ago. But when will all this happen? The at your place are different from municipality to municipality, but most of the repeaters will be turned off in the spring, between April, May and June 2022. The reason for the switch off, ie the shutdown of the 3G telephone network, is now known: in the same radio transmission site, operators cannot keep too many repeaters on, in order not to exceed the emission thresholds of electromagnetic waves. So, since it is now necessary to turn on the 5G repeaters, in order not to exceed the limits it is necessary to turn off something else. We have chosen to turn off the 3G network and leave only 2G, 4G and the future 5G active.

3G TIM network: when it turns off and where

The 3G network of Vodafonethe other major operator present together with TIM at the time of the expansion of 3G networkhas already finished its switch off while TIM is going to do it.

In recent days, the main Italian operator has updated the calendar of interventions on repeaters and has published on its website the shutdown dates of the 3G network in every Italian municipality. By going to this address and by selecting your Region you can download the list in PDF of the Municipalities, with the switch off date for each single municipality.

Switch off of 3G: what changes for users

The consequences of the switch off of the 3G network are different, depending on the user’s phone. Who has a phone 3G only it will automatically switch to 2G network, which is much slower. Also, he will not be able to browse the Internet while talking on the phone.

Who has a phone 4G of the first generationthat is, it does not support the technology Voice over LTE (VoLTE)will continue to use the 4G network for Internet browsing, but will be switched to 2G for SMS and calls.

Then there is a third hypothesis, which is not linked to the type of telephone but to the type of TIM telephone SIM used: the old TIM users with 128 kb SIM card they will only be able to use the 2G network, even on a smartphone capable of hooking up more advanced networks.