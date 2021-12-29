Business

the dates region by region

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 18 2 minutes read

Christmas has just passed, the gifts have been made but we are already thinking about the winter sales, so here are the starting dates for each region.

winter sales dates
Winter Sale (Pixabay)

If you are looking for the date to mark on your agenda for the next ones sale we will satisfy you immediately: January 2, 2022.
Starting from this day, the winter sales of the coming year will kick off, just to open it up.

The prime regions that will inaugurate the sales will be Sicily and Basilicata on January 2, followed by all the others. Most of the sales will start on Wednesday 5 January, which will therefore be the date of the real departure.

In the municipalities of the main tourist resorts of Mountain, on the other hand, the start of the sales is postponed by a few months. They will start on Saturday 5 March and will end on Saturday 2 April 2022. So let’s go and see the detailed calendar of the sales with the starting dates that affect region by region.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> State Cashback, there is the alternative that refunds your purchases at Christmas

Winter sales calendar with dates for each region

winter sales dates
Woman with bags (Pixabay)

We said that Basilicata and Sicily will open the dances on January 2nd. Valle D’Aosta will then follow on the 3rd and all the other regions on January 5th, the eve of the Epiphany. Here is a list detailed region by region with the at your place of the beginning and end of sale.

  • Sicily: Sunday 2 January 2022 -> Tuesday 15 March 2022
  • Basilicata: Sunday 2 January 2022 -> Wednesday 2 March 2022
  • Valle d’Aosta: Monday 3 January 2022 -> Thursday 3 March 2022
  • Piedmont: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Tuesday 1 March 2022
  • Lombardy: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Saturday 5 March 2022
  • Veneto: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Monday 28 February 2022
  • Friuli Venezia Giulia: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Thursday 31 March 2022
  • Liguria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Friday 18 February 2022
  • Emilia Romagna: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Saturday 5 March 2022
  • Tuscany: Wednesday 5th January 2022 -> Saturday 5th March 2022
  • Marche: Wednesday 5th January 2022 -> Tuesday 1st March 2022
  • Umbria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Saturday 5 March 2022
  • Lazio: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Tuesday 15 February 2022
  • Abruzzo: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Saturday 5 March 2022
  • Molise: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Saturday 5 March 2022
  • Campania: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Tuesday 1 March 2022
  • Marche: Wednesday 5th January 2022 -> Tuesday 1st March 2022
  • Puglia: pending confirmation
  • Calabria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Sunday 6 March 2022
  • Sardinia: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Saturday 5 March 2022

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN -> Holidays 2022, bridges and days in red on the calendar: what a waste

  • Autonomous Province of Trento: there is no real start date for the balances that can be carried out freely by commercial operators
  • Autonomous Province of Bolzano: Saturday 8 January -> Saturday 5 February 2022 (Serena Ponso)

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 18 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

US legislator calls for congressional intervention on crypto regulations

3 weeks ago

The brick of the Milanese nobility, from via Monti to the quadrilateral, in the hands of Blackstone. Between gifts from the taxman and shareholders kept in the dark

November 3, 2021

Striscia la Notizia: the investigation on the broken screen

November 28, 2021

Backward checks and facades bonuses poised for unfinished works in 2021

November 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button