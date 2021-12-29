the dates region by region

Christmas has just passed, the gifts have been made but we are already thinking about the winter sales, so here are the starting dates for each region.

If you are looking for the date to mark on your agenda for the next ones sale we will satisfy you immediately: January 2, 2022.

Starting from this day, the winter sales of the coming year will kick off, just to open it up.

The prime regions that will inaugurate the sales will be Sicily and Basilicata on January 2, followed by all the others. Most of the sales will start on Wednesday 5 January, which will therefore be the date of the real departure.

In the municipalities of the main tourist resorts of Mountain, on the other hand, the start of the sales is postponed by a few months. They will start on Saturday 5 March and will end on Saturday 2 April 2022. So let’s go and see the detailed calendar of the sales with the starting dates that affect region by region.

Winter sales calendar with dates for each region

We said that Basilicata and Sicily will open the dances on January 2nd. Valle D’Aosta will then follow on the 3rd and all the other regions on January 5th, the eve of the Epiphany. Here is a list detailed region by region with the at your place of the beginning and end of sale.

Sicily: Sunday 2 January 2022 -> Tuesday 15 March 2022

Basilicata: Sunday 2 January 2022 -> Wednesday 2 March 2022

Valle d’Aosta: Monday 3 January 2022 -> Thursday 3 March 2022

Piedmont: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Tuesday 1 March 2022

Lombardy: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Saturday 5 March 2022

Veneto: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Monday 28 February 2022

Friuli Venezia Giulia: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Thursday 31 March 2022

Liguria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Friday 18 February 2022

Emilia Romagna: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Saturday 5 March 2022

Tuscany: Wednesday 5th January 2022 -> Saturday 5th March 2022

Marche: Wednesday 5th January 2022 -> Tuesday 1st March 2022

Umbria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Saturday 5 March 2022

Lazio: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Tuesday 15 February 2022

Abruzzo: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Saturday 5 March 2022

Molise: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Saturday 5 March 2022

Campania: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Tuesday 1 March 2022

Puglia: pending confirmation

Calabria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Sunday 6 March 2022

Sardinia: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Saturday 5 March 2022

