the dates region by region
Christmas has just passed, the gifts have been made but we are already thinking about the winter sales, so here are the starting dates for each region.
If you are looking for the date to mark on your agenda for the next ones sale we will satisfy you immediately: January 2, 2022.
Starting from this day, the winter sales of the coming year will kick off, just to open it up.
The prime regions that will inaugurate the sales will be Sicily and Basilicata on January 2, followed by all the others. Most of the sales will start on Wednesday 5 January, which will therefore be the date of the real departure.
In the municipalities of the main tourist resorts of Mountain, on the other hand, the start of the sales is postponed by a few months. They will start on Saturday 5 March and will end on Saturday 2 April 2022. So let’s go and see the detailed calendar of the sales with the starting dates that affect region by region.
Winter sales calendar with dates for each region
We said that Basilicata and Sicily will open the dances on January 2nd. Valle D’Aosta will then follow on the 3rd and all the other regions on January 5th, the eve of the Epiphany. Here is a list detailed region by region with the at your place of the beginning and end of sale.
- Sicily: Sunday 2 January 2022 -> Tuesday 15 March 2022
- Basilicata: Sunday 2 January 2022 -> Wednesday 2 March 2022
- Valle d’Aosta: Monday 3 January 2022 -> Thursday 3 March 2022
- Piedmont: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Tuesday 1 March 2022
- Lombardy: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Saturday 5 March 2022
- Veneto: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Monday 28 February 2022
- Friuli Venezia Giulia: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Thursday 31 March 2022
- Liguria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Friday 18 February 2022
- Emilia Romagna: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Saturday 5 March 2022
- Tuscany: Wednesday 5th January 2022 -> Saturday 5th March 2022
- Marche: Wednesday 5th January 2022 -> Tuesday 1st March 2022
- Umbria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Saturday 5 March 2022
- Lazio: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Tuesday 15 February 2022
- Abruzzo: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Saturday 5 March 2022
- Molise: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Saturday 5 March 2022
- Campania: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Tuesday 1 March 2022
- Puglia: pending confirmation
- Calabria: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Sunday 6 March 2022
- Sardinia: Wednesday 5 January 2022 -> Saturday 5 March 2022
- Autonomous Province of Trento: there is no real start date for the balances that can be carried out freely by commercial operators
- Autonomous Province of Bolzano: Saturday 8 January -> Saturday 5 February 2022 (Serena Ponso)