So many tax deadlines of the month of November: the 2021 is moving towards the end but there are numerous appointments not to be missed with the tax authorities.

There are several dates to mark on calendar: we start with the deadlines of the fiscal peace, the result of the innovations introduced with the tax decree linked to the 2022 Budget Law, but also income taxes.

The sending of the model 770/2021 at the beginning of November, the month that ends with the sending of the tax returns of individuals, partnerships, corporations, non-commercial entities and IRAP.

As for the 770 model, according to the latest advances, a DPCM should arrive containing the extension to 10 December.

Do not forget also the deadline for the payment of the 2020 balance and the 2021 deposit of income taxes for holders and non-VAT holders.

Below is an overview of the most important tax deadlines for November 2021.



Fiscal deadlines November 2021: the dates to mark on the calendar

Tax deadlines of November 2, 2021: income tax

The month already begins with a series of important events due to expire on November 2: let’s start with the payment of income tax. In particular:

IRPEF;

additional;

Stamp duty;

dry coupon;

VAT;

Registration tax;

Substitute taxes.

Another important appointment is the one with the INTRA statement monthly of purchases of goods and services from subjects not established in the territory of the State made by entities not subject to VAT and by exempt farmers.

Also, it’s the last day to send the model 770/2021, whose deadline was set on 31 October, but falling on Sunday, the deadline has been postponed to 2 November 2021. We remind you that an extension could arrive, after the requests of the Labor Consultants, to 10 December.

November 10, 2021: 730 supplementary deadline and payment of stamp duty

The November 10 the payment deadline falls stamp duty paid virtually due on cashier’s checks issued in free form in circulation at the end of the 3rd quarter of 2021.

The other deadline of 10 November concerns the supplementary model 730:

to be delivered to the employee or pensioner by the CAF or the qualified professional;

to be transmitted electronically to the Revenue Agency.

Deadlines 15 November 2021: RAI fee and e-invoice registration

The appointments of the November 15, 2021 they concern first of all i VAT subjects and the deadline forissue and registration of invoices deferred related to goods delivered or shipped in the previous calendar month and resulting from a transport document or other document suitable for identifying the subjects between whom the transaction was carried out as well as invoices referring to the performance of services identifiable through suitable documentation made in the previous calendar month.

ASD, Pro-loco and other associations must note, even with a single registration, the amount of fees and any income earned in the exercise of commercial activities, with reference to the previous month.

In addition, the holders of pension for an amount not exceeding € 18,000 can request the payment of the RAI license fee through the withholding on the installments of pension starting in 2022.

Still with regard to the RAI license fee, there is another deadline on November 15th: the electrical companies must communicate to the Revenue Agency the detailed data relating to the TV fee to be charged and credited in the invoices issued in the previous month.

Deadlines November 16, 2021: income tax

The November 16 147 payments are concentrated:

IRPEF;

additional;

dry coupon;

withholdings;

VAT;

IRES;

IRAP;

Substitute taxes.

But in addition to income taxes, November 16 is the last day to make payments for:

advance payment of insurance tax (for insurance companies);

VAT balance based on the annual return;

share of the RAI license fee withheld from pensioners by public bodies;

Tobin Tax.

November 25, 2021: INTRASTAT communication deadline





The November 25 it is the last day for intra-community operators with a monthly obligation to submit the summary lists (INTRASTAT) of the sales of goods and services rendered in the previous month to EU subjects.

November 30, 2021: tax return and tax peace deadline

The month of November ends with the fireworks: the appointment is with the deadline for sending tax returns, in particular the Income PF, SC, SP, ENC models.

Last day to also send the IRAP and INTRA declaration. Particularly important is also the sending of the Communication of the data of the periodic VAT settlements carried out in the third calendar quarter of 2021.

But the appointments of November 30 are not over: there is also fiscal peace. In particular:

for the installments of the scrapping-ter and the facilitated definition of EU resources expired on February 28, May 31, July 31, November 30 2020 and February 28, May 31, July 31, November 30 of 2021;

for the installments of the balance and excerpt due on March 31, July 31 2020 and March 31, July 31 2021.

Since these are deadlines relating to fiscal peace, also in this case the 5 days of tolerance are applied, so the final (and definitive) deadline is postponed to 6 December.

For further details, you can consult the schedule of the Revenue Agency.