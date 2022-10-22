“The Dating Game”, the thriller with which Anna Kendrick will make her directorial debut

Anna Kendrick will direct and star in “The Dating Game.” (REUTERS)

The 37-year-old American actress and singer will take a big leap in her career with The Dating Game, an intriguing drama centered on the particular story of a serial killer named Rodney Alcalá. According to many, this story written by Ian MacAllister McDonald had been on the “blacklist of best unproduced screenplays in Hollywood”, but the actress finally decided to take charge.

One of the figures that will accompany her in the direction will be the filmmaker Chloe Okunorecognized for debuting as a director in feature films, Watcherwhich premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in the US Dramatic Competition.

“The Dating Game”, TV show from 1965 to 1886. (IMDB)

The Dating Game is about Rodney Alcala, a killer who brazenly participates in and wins a date on the popular TV show “The Dating Game.” In addition to directing Kendrick will be its protagonist embodying Cheryl Bradshaw, a woman who appeared on said dating show, who was the partner of the seemingly charming Alcala.

Rodney’s story Alcala says that, in 1978, the man competed in the popular program being presented as a “successful photographer who began when his father found him in the dark room at age 13, fully revealed.” However, a contestant later described Alcala as a “very strange guy” and with “strange opinions”. However, with all that criticism against him Alcala was the winner of the contest and a date with the episode’s single, Cheryl Bradshaw, who later refused to go out with him because she considered him “creepy”.

Rodney Alcalá, in his youth.

Then, thanks to a criminologist named Pat Brown, it was revealed that Alcala had killed at least three women after his appearance on The Dating Game, speculating that rejection on the show might have been an aggravating factor.

Regarding the history of The Dating Game, Kendrick expressed, “I loved this script from the moment I read it. And while I was obviously thrilled to play the character of Sheryl, I felt so connected to the story, the tone, and the themes of gender and intimacy, that when the opportunity to direct the film arose, I jumped on it. It seems that it is destined to happen. The support I have already received from Stuart Ford (producer) and everyone at AGC, Vertigo and BoulderLight has been inspiring and empowering.”

The renowned actress jumped on directing the real-life inspired thriller, “The Dating Game.” (REUTERS)

For now, The Dating Game is in pre-production Kendrick is the only confirmed cast figure. This film is expected to arrive in 2023 and will be under the production companies AGC Studios, BoulderLight Pictures, Industry Entertainment, Let’s Go Again and Vertigo Entertainment. Netflix will be your official distributor.

