The daughter does not reveal the gender of her grandson

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger is too much of a gossip, which is why his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger has decided not to reveal the gender of her grandson to him.

The possible identity of the unborn child was one of the main themes of the latest episode of «Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday », because he is also the heir of Chris Pratt.

“I don’t really know the sex. But I blew it a lot of times, because I can’t shut my mouth, ”joked Schwarzenegger during his host at“ Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday ».

“It could easily be that they know, I don’t know, I don’t think so, because I remember my ex-wife never wanted to know. It has always been a guessing game ».

Katherine announced that she and Chris were expecting their second child in December. The two are also parents of their daughter Lyla, born in August 2020.

During the interview, the former politician called the “Jurassic World” star “a great guy” and described being a grandfather as “the most natural thing in the world”.

«They come home, I play with Lyla for about an hour or two, I put her on the horse, I put her with the dog … And after two hours they leave – Arnold joked -. Is fantastic! I have a lot of fun when they come home. ‘

Arnold and Maria Shriver, who share four children, finalized their divorce in December, 10 years after their separation.

Covermedia