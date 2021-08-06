the daughter of an Italian star reveals the curious anecdote about the director

Curious anecdote revealed by Romina Carrisi during an interview released in recent days, in which the director’s name also came out Quentin Tarantino.

There daughter of Al Bano Carrisi and Romina Power spoke to Everyday occurrence of his period in the United States, a land reached to be able to “armor himself” from a privileged life but not free from complications: “I went to America to study. I wanted to get off the roller coaster, stop being part of an ensemble film that I hadn’t even auditioned for.” he said.

So, he went to the States and here Romina Carrisi also ended up working as a waitress for a strip club. The daughter of art declared in the interview that it was not a whim towards Al Bano Carrisi, but that “I needed to try new experiences, to dive into a completely unknown world“. Not so unknown, though, as he did some during that work as well meetings that he defined “absurd“. Among these, also the one with the director of Pulp Fiction, Inglourious Basterds and of Once upon a time in… Hollywood:

“Quentin Tarantino came from time to time: he liked a girl who looked a lot like Uma Thurman“

The last detail is surprising in the anecdote: Carrisi did not specify in what period of her life it happened, but the fact that Tarantino was fascinated by a girl who, according to her, was similar to the actress of Kill Bill, it makes you smile.

Loading... Advertisements

The relationship between Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman, in fact, he was shipwrecked due to the accident that happened right on the set of Kill Bill: the director convinced her to drive on a piece of road, without using the stunt double. Uma Thurman crashed however against a tree, only to declare that Tarantino would have “tried to kill her”. He himself called that episode a serious mistake, admitting that from that moment their partnership broke down.

Read also: «They deserve to fail»: Quentin Tarantino surprisingly lashes out against some cinemas

Read also: Kill Bill 3: Tarantino unveils the dream cast he would like. And it’s better than you can imagine

Photo: Getty Images

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED