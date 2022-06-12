The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt demonstrates her talent for dancing: These are the latest videos of Shiloh

Jun 11 2022 – 10:00 p.m.



Shiloh Jolie Pitt, the biological daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, is quite the dancer. There is no doubt that the 16-year-old girl has inherited her parents’ artistic streak, although she is not necessarily inclined to acting.

The latest images of Shiloh, which have become viral on social networks, show the passion that the young woman feels for dancing. Her movements on the track are like a professional.

Shiloh’s preferences keep her parents happy. A source close to them recently told Us Magazine that they are proud of the talent she has shown in this hobby.

This is how the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt dances

In the videos, he appears impeccably executing dance routines of the hip-hop genre, with songs that include “Shivers” by Ed Sheeran, detailed the Hollywood Life portal.

Wearing baggy pants, a black sweatshirt and her hair pulled back completely, she dances from side to side, executing strong arm and leg movements with another partner at the Millenium Dance Complex academy in Los Angeles.

Shiloh receives guidance from her teacher, coby mosbyy. In another clip, Zahara’s sister appears without a mask and in a closer camera shot she can be seen more concentrated while she dances wearing Nike shoes.

Teachers are impressed with her

The teachers who teach Shiloh would have been amazed at her talent.

“All the teachers are very impressed with her and say the sky is the limit and Shiloh can do that,” a source told the entertainment portal.

Shiloh Jolie Pitt, like her younger sister Vivienne, are the only daughters of the actors who have shown any interest in following in their parents’ footsteps.

The former had a flirtation with cinema in 2016, when she lent her voice to a character in “Kung Fu Panda 3”, while the younger played a young Aurora in 2014’s “Maleficent”.

