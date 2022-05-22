The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, Vivienne, has grown and shows it in these images

Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt They were one of the most acclaimed couples in Hollywood for more than a decade, being in the focus of flashes and cameras. It was in the year 2004 when the actors fell in love while co-starring “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”which meant a controversy at the time since Jolie had just filed for divorce from Billy Bob Thornton and pitt he was separating from Jennifer Aniston.

The love between the two grew more and more, so they decided to have children together. Angeline he had already adopted Maddox and his sister Zahara in Cambodia, when they were only a few months old. Later, in 2006, her first biological daughter, Shiloh, was born. In 2007 they welcomed Pax, also an adoptee, this time to Vietnam. Finally in 2008, the Knox twins were born and viviennethe minors of the family Jolie-Pitt.

The successful actors were married in an intimate ceremony in 2014. But their union only lasted a couple of years, since Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016. To date, pitt Y Jolie have not reached an agreement, but Angeline He is the one who enjoys full custody of his children.

Since the divorce Angelina Jolie has posed with her six children at important film events, such as the premiere of Eternals Y maleficent 2where Jolie He had leading roles. In each photo session, you could see the aesthetic and physical changes of each of the children who were getting bigger and bigger. In this sense, one of the most outstanding is Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, the youngest of the entire family clan.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt reappears in style

vivienne Marcheline is the youngest daughter of Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt, along with his twin Knox. The 13-year-old has grown remarkably and has become a stylish teenager. Whenever she appears in a new image, the young woman enchants with each of her modern and comfortable looks.

Is that new images were released where vivienne appears with his twin in the middle of a walk in Los Angeles. In the photos, which were shared on different fan accounts, the girl who appeared as baby Aurora in “maleficent“Now she looked very big and beautiful wearing two-tone wide-leg jeans. vivienne She combined the garment with a gray sweater, and complemented it with white sneakers, appearing comfortable and modern.

At the moment vivienne shows her longer blonde hair, and she wore it with a high tail, leaving the fringe long, and showing that she looks much more like her mother, the famous Angelina Jolie.