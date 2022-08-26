The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt who is close to following in the footsteps of her parents

Before their controversial divorce, Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie they had 6 children. Three adoptive and three biological, and among the latter is vivienne, of 14 years. The little girl is one of the last children that the couple had, since she has a twin brother, Knox.

His mother Angeline She is very close to all her children and whenever she can, she takes them on trips and never hesitates to go out and share moments with them. And that was precisely what she recently did with vivienne. The mother-daughter duo was seen in Philadelphia, where they attended one of the functions of Dear Evan Hansen.

Apparently, it is the favorite musical of the 14-year-old girl, since it is the second time that she goes to see it in the company of her mother. The same, which recently had its film adaptation, follows the life of Evan Hansen, a high school student who suffers from anxiety and begins to get closer to the family of a classmate who recently committed suicide.

Vivienne is no longer a little girl.

The first time that Vivienne Pitt went to see the musical, it was in Los Angeles, because it is a tour that the cast is doing in the United States. According to a source close to the family, “A vivienne she loved the show”, and was so fascinated that she decided to go see it one more time.

Even during this last outing, both she and her mother came to greet the cast after the show and did not hesitate to take pictures and congratulate them on the great job they did.

Related news

Angelina and her daughter Vivienne with one of the actors from Dear Evan Hansen.

The truth is vivienne increasingly shows more interest in the arts, especially interpretation, so there are several who speculate that the young woman will follow in the footsteps of her parents. It should be remembered that her debut in the cinema occurred when she was only 4 years old, when she participated in the first installment of maleficent and where he put himself in the skin of the small version of Aurora. Angeline she decided that her daughter was the best option for the role because all the girls they had tried were scared by the physical aspect of the character, and her daughter, already knowing her and having a relationship with her, had no problem.

Since then, the young woman has kept a low profile, but she never hesitates to accompany her mother on red carpets or at the premieres of her films. Maybe soon, when she is a little older, it will be her mother who will accompany her.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.