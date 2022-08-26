Entertainment

The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt who is close to following in the footsteps of her parents

Photo of James James38 mins ago
0 23 2 minutes read

Before their controversial divorce, Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie they had 6 children. Three adoptive and three biological, and among the latter is vivienne, of 14 years. The little girl is one of the last children that the couple had, since she has a twin brother, Knox.

His mother Angeline She is very close to all her children and whenever she can, she takes them on trips and never hesitates to go out and share moments with them. And that was precisely what she recently did with vivienne. The mother-daughter duo was seen in Philadelphia, where they attended one of the functions of Dear Evan Hansen.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James38 mins ago
0 23 2 minutes read

Related Articles

humiliated by Gerard Pique, his response does not go unnoticed!

6 mins ago

The famous surrender to the fashion that emulates the world of Barbie

16 mins ago

History of cowboy boots, fashionable cowboys

18 mins ago

Suga de BTS: This is the singer’s partner and what causes the envy of the ARMY

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button