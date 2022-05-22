The daughter of Evaluna and Camilo appears as a surprise in the video of her new album

A little over a month ago, the Montaner family welcomed the arrival of little Indigofruit of the love of the Colombian singer Camilo and the Venezuelan Eva Luna. Now, another announcement has come through a video, but it was the new album of the singer where, to the surprise of many, his daughter.

Nobody expected it, but Camilowith the approval of Eva Lunadecided that his indigo daughter appeared as a surprise for the presentation of his new album and immediately sparked a furor.

It was precisely on May 16, that Camilo published a video clip where he officially announced the arrival of his next album called “From inside to outside”. In it, brief images appear where you can barely see the baby’s feet as well as some shots of her torso and hands.

Also, through his Instagram, the singer explained the reason that his new video clip showed images of his daughter and revealed, “I’m a dad, but that’s not what this video is about. The fact is that when Indigo arrived, songs, ideas, projects, laughter, the desire to shout, to travel, to jump, to celebrate, with you obviously arrived.

In the same way, he also announced the name of some of the songs that will be released in the coming months: “In a few days ‘Pegao’, in June ‘Nasa’, in July ‘Nature’, in August ‘Alaska’ and at some point, between all this, the documentary ‘The first tour of my life’. The family grew and we almost left home”.

Camilo: the best stage of his life with Evaluna

All his new work, is not the only thing that has moved Camilo. At this point in his life, after becoming a father, he revealed to the public that, in his opinion, this will be the best stage in his career with his wife, Eva Luna: “Watching Indigo arrive, we sat down to write what I feel are the best songs I’ve written in my life, that’s how we put together the album”.

Quickly, as his fans usually do, they manifested themselves with many comments and dozens of congratulations for the singer and his family. Among them: “Amazing bro! This is another”, “This album will undoubtedly be one of the most special for everyone” and “We are already looking forward to it”, could be read on his Instagram.

Source: Cosmopolitan | Camilo and Evaluna with Indigo in the belly

Although the couple is very established and is one of the most beloved in the artistic environment, it does not stop constantly surprising. A few days ago they also confessed that they would not baptize their little girl. However, they told the reasons and what they will do to bring her closer to the same faith that they have.

What do you like most about Camilo Y Eva Luna?