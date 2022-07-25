The daughter of Jessica Alba and Cash Warren surprises her parents with a shocking confession

ads

Many celebrity relationships crash and burn in spectacular fashion, providing tabloid fodder. But some celebrity couples have stood the test of time. Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are a good example of the latter, a solid couple married since 2008 and parents of three children. Alba and Warren maintain a low-key relationship, but occasionally share bits of their private lives and sneak peeks at their famous kids. In a recent video on Alba’s official YouTube page, viewers get a fun look at the family dynamic. The highlight is an appearance by her 10-year-old daughter, Haven Warren.

How long have Jessica Alba and Cash Warren been together?

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren with their children Haven, Honor and Hayes in December 2018 | Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s love story dates back almost two decades. According to Us Weekly, the two met on the set of Fantastic four, a film in which Alba played Susan Storm. Warren was working as a production assistant, and when they passed each other, sparks flew. They began dating while working on the film and, about four years later, married in a ceremony in Beverly Hills.

Alba later admitted to Just Jared that she knew right away that Warren was someone special. “I just knew when I met him that I would know him forever,” the actor said. “I’ve never felt like this with anyone. He was usually quite self-conscious… With him, there was none of that. We have each other. We are twin souls”.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s daughter makes a hilarious confession that stuns her parents

Over the years, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren have welcomed three children. And while they like to keep their children private, they have allowed rare glimpses of their hilarious and loving brood.

In an April 2022 YouTube video, “Scariest Parenting Questions with Haven and Cash Warren,” Alba, her husband, and their middle daughter, Haven, sit down to answer some questions.

At one point in the video, Haven asks her mother if she’s ever “broke the law,” and she admits she knows the answer because “she’s done it to her before.”

A stunned Cash Warren asks his young daughter to explain more. After the girl admits that she carelessly crossed the street, Alba sighs in relief and says, “I was like, ‘Where is this going!'”

Warren offers a deadpan reply: “I’ve broken the law many times.”

Why do some fans think Haven Warren is adopted?

Jessica Alba says she cried when her 9 1/2-year-old daughter Haven approached her and husband Cash Warren https://t.co/hzULbZH90i – people people) May 19, 2021

Alba and Warren’s eldest child, Honor, was born in 2008. Three years later, their second daughter, Haven Warren, followed by their son, Hayes, born in 2017. Fans love learning more about the cute siblings, even speculate on his unique good looks.

According to The Things, the middle child, Haven, has red hair and fair skin, leading many to wonder if the child could be adopted. Still, Alba has opened up about the birth of her daughter, revealing that even she was surprised when the baby was born with red hair and a fair complexion.

“I really just hoped my son would look like Honor,” Alba told People, admitting that her eldest son looks like her. “When the two of us created a child that looked so different, it was like, ‘Okay, I guess we can do this too! It was a nice little surprise.”

And according to Alba’s hilarious YouTube video, Haven continues to surprise her parents.

