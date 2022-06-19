The daughter of JLo and Marc Anthony is huge and this is what she looks like at 14 years old: PHOTOS

Once again, children show that talent is inherited, and that is the case with JLo and Marc Anthony’s daughter Emme who at 14 years of age shows that he has the voice and style of his parents.

It seems like yesterday when The two singers announced their marriage, and later surprised with the arrival of their twinswhich immediately placed them as a perfect couple.

It was in 2008 when Emme and Max were bornwhich consummated the love of both stars, but in 2014 and only four years old they faced the divorce of their famous parents.

However, the relationship between celebrities is still very good, so fans say that They remain a happy and united family, despite the fact that at present each of them already has wedding plans.

What is a fact is that the daughter of the singers has shown that talent runs through her veins, and that is how the little girl has grown Emme who currently boasts her own style and personality.

Personality and style of Emme, the daughter of JLo and Marc Anthony

It is worth mentioning that different media outlets have dared to criticize the girl, as they assure that she has not inherited the style, good taste and beauty of his mother.

Nevertheless, With only 14 years of age, he has left the world silent when he devastated with his own personality and proof of this is his most recent appearance next to JLo in Los Angeles, California.

Mother and daughter performed the songs “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri and “Born in the USA” by Bruce Springsteen, Well, he made an impact with his spectacular voice next to the famous actress.

What is a fact is that Emme is developing to be a star, since she was seen with a completely urban style in pink: Bermuda shorts and wide shirt, as well as a cap and boots in black.

And it is that in the interpretation of both songs, the young woman showed the love and admiration she feels for her own mother, who has supported each of her steps to be profiled in the new “Diva del Bronx”.

This is how Emme has changed since the 2020 Super Bowl

It should be remembered that the minor’s musical debut was just at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when she accompanied her mother already Shakira on stage at the Super Bowl Halftime.

And it is that in just two years of her presentation, the young woman has had a great physical development, because she looks completely different from her first appearance, something that has surprised his followers.

What many say is that the girl is the perfect combination of her famous parents, who have always supported each of her steps on and off the stage.

