The daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez broke the silence about her relationship with her father

Lilibeth Morillo She is one of the eldest daughters of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old. It’s been a long time since she no longer uses her paternal surname but her maternal surname and now she and her sister Liliana de Ella have just released a song called ‘Malo’ that seems to be dedicated to the singer.

The eldest daughters of Puma Rodriguez They have been estranged from their father for a long time with crossed accusations. But now Lilibeth Morillo He spoke with the Argentine program ‘Intruders’ and explained that he has not seen it for 14 years. In their last fortuitous encounter, a few words were exchanged and that inspired this new song.

