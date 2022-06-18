The daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez broke the silence about her relationship with her father

Lilibeth Morillo She is one of the eldest daughters of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old. It’s been a long time since she no longer uses her paternal surname but her maternal surname and now she and her sister Liliana de Ella have just released a song called ‘Malo’ that seems to be dedicated to the singer.

The eldest daughters of Puma Rodriguez They have been estranged from their father for a long time with crossed accusations. But now Lilibeth Morillo He spoke with the Argentine program ‘Intruders’ and explained that he has not seen it for 14 years. In their last fortuitous encounter, a few words were exchanged and that inspired this new song.

On that occasion, Lilibeth He told the Cougar: “I still love you, I keep praying for you, and he told me ‘it would be bad if you didn’t do it'”. So from there Lilibeth was inspired to compose this song that she sings today with her sister Liliana, who shares the same feeling towards her father.

Lilibeth He claims he doesn’t know why Puma Rodriguez He stopped talking to them and clarified that she always accepted his relationship with his second wife Carolina Pérez and that they lived together in Miami. She was also surprised by her separation from her mother, Lila Morillo, since they never argued.

“One day I receive a text from him, telling me that he is going to retire. I understand that he is going to go on a spiritual retreat, and it turns out that he was withdrawing from my life. He did not tell me why. he wrote and I never heard from him,” he said. Lilibeth Morillo and he said that they haven’t seen him for 14 years Puma Rodriguez.