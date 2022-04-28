The daughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, Génesis Rodríguez, shook the net with her curves

José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez is one of the most outstanding artists of the romantic ballad and the Latin genre. At 79 years old, the Venezuelan singer managed to go through his health problems without problems and is ready to continue with the shows. His youngest daughter Genesis Rodriguezturned on social media by showing off her curves.

The music producer, author of ‘Agarrense de las Manos’ has three daughters to whom he has given his last name. The first two of his had them with Lila Morilla, called Lilibeth and Liliana Rodríguez. However, his relationship with both is not entirely good and they have been estranged for some time. In 1996 he married Carolina Pérez with whom he had Genesis Rodriguezthe most pampered by the singer and with whom he gets along best.

Puma Rodríguez has three daughters. source file

Genesis Rodriguez She is 34 years old and is an American actress who is known for her roles in soap operas such as ‘Prisionera’, ‘Dame chocolate’ and ‘Doña Bárbara’. She has the ability to speak English and Spanish fluently because her parents are Latino, but she studied at an important school in the United States. When asked about her name, the actress confessed that the Puma chose it because it means the end and the beginning of a new life.

Geni Rodríguez will be part of the ‘Umbrella Academy’ series. Source Instagram @genirodriguez

The beautiful daughter of the Venezuelan singer will be part of the third season of the series “Umbrella Academy” which will premiere on Netflix on June 22. Genesis will play the role of ‘Sloane. It is a series about a dysfunctional family of superheroes who come together to solve the death of her father and prevent the apocalypse.

The post that got all eyes. Source Instagram @genirodriguez

Through her social networks, Génesis Rodríguez takes all eyes showing her beautiful figure. At 34 years old, the daughter of Cougar posted a photo in which she can be seen in a bathing suit in front of a mirror, enjoying her vacation in Puerto Rico. The post had hundreds of comments that praised her beauty.