The daughter of Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler shows how beautiful she is at 50

There is no doubt that one of the most popular characters in Spanish entertainment is the eldest daughter of Julio Iglesias and of Isabel Preysler call Maria IsabelAlthough it is popularly known as Chabeli Iglesias. Over the years, she has shown great talent for the artistic world, since she has participated as a presenter in various television programs of Spain.

During the 1990s, the sister of Enrique Iglesias She had her highest moment on TV in the aforementioned country since she was a presenter on the television channel Antenna 3in the program “In the sun with” , and also appeared in several American talk strips. This led him to create his own talk show, entitled “The Chabeli Show”which was broadcast on Univision.

Chabeli Iglesias had great popularity around the world with his programs, so he decided to turn this fame to the social media. In September 2020, the beautiful artist opened her official account of Instagram. There he shares various moments of his personal life as well as his work projects.

A clear example of this is the posting he recently made on his profile on the aforementioned social network of the camera. There you can see how beautiful she is currently at 50 years of age. Every time she shares a picture of her, her followers react with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising how good she looks.

In this image, the daughter of Julio Iglesiasadded a comment that says the following: “What hobbies do you like to do in your free time? I confess that I love reading, watching movies, exercising or painting. #chabeliiglesias #hobbies”. The daughter of Isabel Preysler He currently uses his official accounts to demonstrate the good work that his company does in the interior design of environments.