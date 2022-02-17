The daughter of Julio Iglesias and Isabel Preysler shows how beautiful she is at 50

There is no doubt that one of the most popular characters in Spanish entertainment is the eldest daughter of Julio Iglesias and of Isabel Preysler call Maria IsabelAlthough it is popularly known as Chabeli Iglesias. Over the years, she has shown great talent for the artistic world, since she has participated as a presenter in various television programs of Spain.

During the 1990s, the sister of Enrique Iglesias She had her highest moment on TV in the aforementioned country since she was a presenter on the television channel Antenna 3in the program “In the sun with” , and also appeared in several American talk strips. This led him to create his own talk show, entitled “The Chabeli Show”which was broadcast on Univision.

