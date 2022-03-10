The daughter of Marco Antonio Solís and Beatriz Adriana announced happy news

Marco Antonio Solis, has become one of the most important Latin singers in the world. It is that the songs of the famous Mexican artist have crossed language barriers and have been sung by people from all over. On this occasion, the news is his daughter Beatriz, who belongs to her first marriage, who has great popularity throughout the continent, which grows daily on the networks.

Beatriz Adriana Solis She is the daughter of the first marriage she had the buki with the Mexican singer Beatrice Adriana. With her father he has an excellent relationship since she constantly shares photos with him. Also with her sisters marla and allisonwhich belong to the married couple Marco Antonio Solis has with Christy Salasis also carried in the best way.

The eldest daughter of the talented Mexican singer attended the concerts he gave at the end of last year with her half-sisters. Marco Antonio Solis beside the bukis after 25 years of absence on stage. Also, a few days ago, Beatrice Solis released a song that places it among the most listened to Mexico.

On this occasion, the daughter of the Buki He used his official accounts to promote his musical career. That is why in your profile of your official account of Instagram shared a photo of her in a wedding dress with a message that reads as follows: “Super excited to announce a super week of promotion for my new single now with band ME QUEDE EMPTY, the truth is that shaping this theme along with my feelings has been completely a beautiful experience. I hope to touch many hearts.”

Remember that last weekend Beatrice Solis He performed at a concert that left his fans extremely surprised. In herself it was possible to appreciate that her talent is something that she carries in her veins and that she sees in her parents since she was little. With a repertoire full of hits, the beautiful brunette kept the eyes of all those present.