The daughter of Marco Antonio Solís, Beatriz, is photographed from the front and shows off her charms

Marco Antonio Solís is undoubtedly one of the most renowned artists in Latin America and also one of the most successful in the region. The singer has had a huge musical career and is also the father of 4 children, two of which are the result of his current relationship with Cristy Solís; the greatest of them all is Beatrice Solishis beautiful daughter, product of his love with Beatriz Adriana, and finally a young man of whom little is known called Marco Antonio Jr.

Beatriz Solís, the eldest daughter of El Buki, greatly enjoys showing off her spectacular body in Instagram. The daughter of Marco Antonio Solis He does not hesitate to publicly show off his infarct curves that are worth the likes and sighs of his thousands of followers.

The singer’s daughter Beatrice Solis is a highly active influencer in Instagram. In her account, the young woman has more than 140 thousand followers and in addition to showing her statuesque figure, she also boasts her beautiful voice since, like her father, Marco Antonio Solis she is also a singer.

The post of the eldest daughter of Marco Antonio Solis is full of compliments and “I like it” since with her body the singer clouded all eyes on Instagram. Beatrice Solis By dint of exercise and effort, he has shown the process by which he achieved his new and spectacular body.

Source: Instagram Beatriz Solis

The daughter of Marco Antonio Solis defines herself as a ‘Wellness coach’, which means that she considers herself a ‘wellness coach’. Every day Beatrice Solis She must deal with her health problem since the 33-year-old singer, after conceiving her two children, has had to recover her figure and has many problems with her back.