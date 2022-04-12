The daughter of Marco Antonio Solís showed her beautiful legs and paralyzed the networks

Beatrice Solis is the eldest daughter of Marco Antonio Solis and his ex-wife, also a singer Beatriz Adriana. Undoubtedly, the young woman has inherited her father’s talent since she is doing a “Mega Tour” with other female singers such as Alejandro Rojas, Lili Zetina and Karen.

For its part, Mark Antony He has given this last weekend two concerts for his Latino audience in Florida. They have been in the cities of Orlando and Sunrise, as part of their “Que Ganas De Verte World Tour 2022?” tour. On Saturday he was at the FLA Llive Arena in Sunrise, with a capacity for 20,000 people and which looked almost full.

the tour of Solis for the United States continues in Houston (Texas), on April 22; in Edinburg (Texas) on April 23; in Tulsa (Oklahoma) on April 29; in San Antonio (Texas) on April 30, and in Rosemont (lllinois) on May 7.

A few hours ago, beatrice shared a photograph where she is seen wearing an elegant green gala dress with sequins and her legs exposed with a cut that make her look more beautiful than ever. “Happy Monday!!! Have a beautiful, productive week full of good things” was the singer’s motivating message.

Source: Instagram @beatrizasolis

The post quickly surpassed 1,500 likes and nearly 100 comments. Cristy Solís, the wife of “El Buki”, left him several emojis of fire flames, once again demonstrating the good relationship she has with the eldest daughter of her husband. The same goes for her half-sisters. In the above photo of beatrice (where he was very happy on the beach), Alison told him: “What I want to see”.