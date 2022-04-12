Entertainment

The daughter of Marco Antonio Solís showed her beautiful legs and paralyzed the networks

Beatrice Solis is the eldest daughter of Marco Antonio Solis and his ex-wife, also a singer Beatriz Adriana. Undoubtedly, the young woman has inherited her father’s talent since she is doing a “Mega Tour” with other female singers such as Alejandro Rojas, Lili Zetina and Karen.

For its part, Mark Antony He has given this last weekend two concerts for his Latino audience in Florida. They have been in the cities of Orlando and Sunrise, as part of their “Que Ganas De Verte World Tour 2022?” tour. On Saturday he was at the FLA Llive Arena in Sunrise, with a capacity for 20,000 people and which looked almost full.

