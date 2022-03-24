The daughter of Soterio Ramírez dies

He recently died of a heart attack, according to data, Jennifer Ramirezthe daughter of the member of the Dominican Sports Hall of Fame, soterio ramirez.

Yennifer was part of the national team of women’s volleyball in the child and youth categories.

According to the FIVB website, Ramírez Espinal was born on March 17, 1993. He was 29 years old.

“We are all surprised when the information reached us,” said the president of the Women’s National Teams project, Cristóbal Marte. “Yennifer is a girl who was like a daughter to us, regardless of the fact that she is the daughter of soterio ramirez“.

https://cdn-resource.diariolibre.com/images/2022/03/23/a-group-of-people-posing-for-the-camera-in-front-of-a-sports-team-b819f49c.jpg Yennifer Ramírez, wearing the number 10 jersey when she played for the youth national team. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

According to reports, she was found lifeless in her room, in the United States where she had married. The former athlete studied in the United States and graduated in that country.

“We never lost hope that he would join the national team,” Marte said.

One of his tournaments, possibly his last, of Yeniffer Cristina Ramirez Espinal, daughter of Soterio and his wife Cristina Espinal, was in the U20 World Cup where the country ranked fifth, in the contest held in Lima and Trujillo, Peru.

In that World Cup he was part of the team with Brenda Castillo, Cándida Arias, Yonkaira Peña, Brayelin Martínez, Marianne Fersola and Ana Binet, among others.