the daughter of the art of the world of cinema

The name of Grace Gummer has been bouncing on thousands and thousands of credits for years. But who is the well-known daughter of Meryl Streep?

Grace Gummer is there daughter by Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep and sculptor Don Gummer. Since she was a child, she decides to follow in her mother’s footsteps and pursue a career from film actress. Its distinctive trait lies in its innate comedy and continuous voice changes. But who is Grace Gummer?

Grace Gummer: biography

Grace Gummer was born in New York on May 9, 1986 under the sign of Bull. Due to her mother’s various shifts from set to set, Grace lives mostly between Los Angeles and the state of the Connecticut. After completing her high school studies, Grace enters Vassar College and graduates in Art history and Italian in 2008. Just during his university years, he decides to deepen his acting studies and joins a theater company called Woodshed Theater Ensemble.

Also during her college years, Grace decides to spend a year abroad. Specifically, he moved to Italy in the city of Bologna. During the Italian years, Grace starts several artistic collaborations that allow her to give life to her studies. He works as a costume designer for Ann Roth and for the Tirelli Costume Shop located in Rome. From 2008 she began her career as an actress which sees her protagonist of different projects from cinema to television. Join the series Gigantic, then moved on to the theater with William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. We are not aware of the actress’s earnings.

Grace Gummer: private life

In addition to being the daughter of Meryl Streep, Grace is also known for her personal relationships and love affairs. The actress, currently residing in Los Angeles, has had the opportunity to come into contact with different personalities eclectic of the entertainment world. In 2019 she marries the musician Tay Strathairn. However, the marriage was short-lived and the couple divorced after just 42 days. Fortunately Grace immediately finds love in the arms of the musician Mark Ronson. The two get married in September 2021.

Grace Gummer: who is husband Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson is a well known musician and producer English. He was born in London on 4 September 1975 under the sign of Virgin. The passion for music explodes when the young man realizes that he has the legendary perfect pitch, which immediately leads him to become multi-instrumentalist. He immediately edited songs by famous authors such as Duran Duran, Diana Ross, Adele and Stevie Wonder. In 2019 he wins the Oscar for Best Original Song for the song Shallow, written with Lady Gaga. Mark is a complete artist and it is not surprising that he captured the heart of Grace, who has always been used to being surrounded by artists of a certain level.

Grace Gummer: 3 curiosities about her

A lot has always been said about Grace, being her daughter of art. However, like any self-respecting artist, Grace also has hidden sides. These sides often give way to a thousand and a thousand curiosities. Here are 3 curiosities about Grace Gummer!

1- Few people know that Grace appears briefly in the film The house of the spirits, where she plays the child version of the character played by mother Meryl Streep.

2- Despite the thousands of offers, Grace has always favored the indie film movement. The independent cinema it has a more artistic aspect and tends to give more artistic freedom than the majors.

3- Being the daughter of Meryl Streep made a career start hard for Grace, as the producers didn’t believe she could compete with her mother’s talent. Fortunately, time has shown us that this statement is absolutely not true!

