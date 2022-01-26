The daughter of the Sultan of Brunei married an employee: a fairytale wedding!

Dream wedding in Burnei for Fadzillah Lubabul, 36, daughter of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, 75, one of the richest men in the world, and his second wife Mariam Abdul Aziz, a former flight attendant. The young woman married the bourgeois Awang Abdullah Nabil Mahmoud Al-Hashimi, employee in the office of her father and son of a businessman. Princess Fadzillah, the ninth of the Sultan’s 12 children, is a graduate of Kingston University, captain of Brunei’s national netball team and health activist. She has always stayed out of the limelight and her new husband is also quite reserved.

Marriage of the Sultan’s daughter

Fadzillah and Awang’s wedding celebrations lasted well seven days. They started on January 16th with a ceremony in which the sultan formally gave his blessing to the bride and groom. The religious part of the wedding was held at the Omar Ali Saifuddien MosqueHere the groom took his vows in front of a group of all-male participants, including the Sultan, who acted as his daughter’s representative at the wedding. The ceremony was marked by a salute of 17 guns. The wedding then went on with the ceremony of the Istiadat Bersanding Pengantin Diraja in a large gold-plated room of the royal palace.

The precious dress of the bride

The bride and groom sparkled in coordinated white and silver brocade, embellished with diamonds. The Sultan’s daughter had her hair covered with a veil of delicate white lace, topped with a shimmering diadem. Prince Mateen celebrated his sister’s wedding on Instagram, writing: “Congratulations to the newlyweds. I am so happy for both of them. A great love for my beautiful sister.”