The daughter of the Sultan of Brunei marries the clerk: three thousand guests and a dress of diamonds

A week of celebrations, three thousand guests and a dress studded with crystals. Fairytale wedding for the daughter of Sultan of Brunei who got married in a lavish seven-day event that culminated yesterday with a ceremony at the royal palace. Princess Fadzillah Lubabul, 36-year-old daughter of billionaire Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, 75, one of the richest men in the world, and his second wife Mariam Abdul Aziz, a former flight attendant, married Awang Abdullah Nabil Mahmoud Al-Hashimi, civilian, civil servant in the office of her father and son of a businessman. Princess Fadzillah, the ninth of the Sultan’s 12 children, a graduate of Kingston University, is captain of the Brunei national netball team and health activist and has always remained out of the spotlight. The same goes for her husband, described by a local tabloid as a “handsome stranger,” but otherwise remained a reserved figure.

The ceremony

The heir’s engagement was announced in a statement from the palace on December 31st. The wedding celebrations began on January 16 with a ceremony in which the sultan formally gave his blessing to the newlyweds. The religious part of the wedding took place last Thursday. The ceremony, held at the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque, saw the groom pronounce his vows in front of a group of all-male attendees, including the Sultan, who acted as his daughter’s representative at the wedding. The ceremony was marked by a salute of 17 guns. Yesterday the celebrations continued with the ceremony of the Istiadat Bersanding Pengantin Diraja in a large gold-plated room of the royal palace.

The bride

The bride was accompanied by her parents and her brother Prince Mateen, 30, a soldier and social media star with over 2 million followers on Instagram. They also have a sister, Azemah Ni’matul Bolkiah, 37, and brother, Prince Azim, who died in 2020 at the age of 38. Princess Fadzillah studied at Kingston University, majoring in international studies in 2008. In 2015, the princess received her masters in business administration from Hult International Business School. She has made a name for herself as captain of the national Netball team, leading Brunei in international competitions. He has also campaigned for more health care and participates in charity polo matches. The bride and groom sparkled in coordinated white and silver brocade, embellished with diamonds. The bride had her hair covered with a veil of delicate white lace, topped with a glittering diadem. Prince Mateen celebrated his sister’s wedding on Instagram, writing: “Congratulations to the newlyweds. I am so happy for both of them. A great love for my beautiful sister. ‘

Sultan of Brunei

The Sultan of Brunei, who has an estimated net worth of $ 20 billion, is also the country’s prime minister. He ascended the throne in 1967 after the abdication of his father, Sultan Sir Haji Omar Ali Saifuddin, and married his first wife, Queen Saleha, that same year. The couple shares six children, including Al-Muhtadee Billah, although the sultan married and divorced two other women in the following years. The newlywed Fadzillah is the product of his marriage to his second wife, Mariam Abdul Aziz, a former flight attendant of Brunean, Japanese and Scottish descent.

The couple married in 1982 and divorced in 2003. In 2020 they reunited to mourn the loss of their son, Prince Azim, who died in the capital Bandar Seri Begawan after being hospitalized for an unknown disease. Known as a member of the international jet-set, Azim has often been depicted in contact with celebrities at lavish parties in Europe and the United States. Incredibly wealthy, Azim’s net worth was estimated at $ 5 billion at the time of his death, according to Media, Entertainment and Arts Worldwide. Michael Jackson, Pamela Anderson and Joan Collins have all been photographed alongside the prince over the years, including his 30th birthday party. Other famous friends included Mischa Barton and Scarlett Johansson.