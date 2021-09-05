the daughter Suri is the photocopy of the mother Katie

In 2012 the marriage between Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes ended. The two actors are parents of a beautiful daughter, Suri Cruise.

Tom Cruise, class of ’62, is one of the greatest actors of the Hollywood film scene. His films are known all over the world and, over the course of his career, he has largely proved to be a great actor working alongside great directors such as Franco Zeffirelli, Ridley Scott, Stanley Kubrik and the great Steven Spielberg.

In private life though, Cruise it has not met with the same success: the actor has three divorces behind and two of these can literally be defined tragic. In 2001 he separated from Nicole Kidman – the image of the actress crying out for joy after signing the divorce papers is iconic – while, in 2012, it is Katie Holmes to say goodbye forever, even getting the complete reliance of their only daughter, Suri Cruise.

READ ALSO -> George Clooney, have you ever seen his house on Lake Como? An enchantment

The love story between Katie and Tom

Katie Holmes And Tom Cruise they married in 2006 and were one of Hollywood’s most loved (and talked about) couples. Their love story, initially idyllic, soon became a huge tragedy, mainly due to their adherence to theScientology organization. The divorce was made official in 2012 and Katie Holmes, in exchange for a millionaire maintenance check, had to sign one divorce clause which prevented her from showing herself in public with a possible new partner until 2017. For years, in fact, the actress had a long love affair with the actor Jamie Foxx, but the two were able to come out only in 2018, then separated in 2019.

READ ALSO -> Angelina Jolie accuses Brad Pitt of violence and takes his children to testify in court

Loading... Advertisements

There Holmes, after parting with Cruise, he left the Church of Scientology forever, which among other things prevented Cruise from seeing his daughter and ex-wife for their Catholic faith. In fact, due to the influence of the organization, Suri Cruise hasn’t seen her father in seven years and its lack makes her suffer terribly.

That’s who Suri Cruise is

The small one Suri Cruise was born on April 18, 2006, he is 15 years old and is the copy of the mother. The two seem to be made with the stencil: same shape of the eyes, same smile and same long brown hair. Katie Holmes, from the year of her divorce with Tom Cruise, she pledged to have her daughter stay far from the paparazzi and the entertainment world. Suri leads a very normal life that befits a young teenager, devotes herself to friends and has many hobbies. The mother, about her, said: “It is very strong […] when she chooses a business, she works like crazy until she gets really good “.

Since 2012, the life of little Cruise has changed dramatically, Katie Holmes to alleviate the pains of his daughters he decided to moving to New York to permanently get away from her ex-husband residing in California. The actor also literally has abandoned his daughter and refused to be a part of his life following the decision to Suri and Katie to convert back to the catholic faith.

READ ALSO -> Katie Holmes, on social networks the first photo with her new boyfriend

Now, it looks like the little one Suri has finally reached stability and serenity, especially thanks to mother Katie who did everything to support and comfort her in times of difficulty.