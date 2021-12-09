The daughter wants to be a beautician, dad ties her to the chair: You don’t have to live Western

An 18-year-old of Moroccan origins was forced for years to suffer humiliation and violence from her father and brother because she dreamed of becoming a beautician.

She dreamed of becoming a beautician and leading a life similar to that of her friends: for this reason a girl of Moroccan origins was forced for years to suffer humiliation and violence from her father and brother. The young woman was threatened with death, beaten, locked in a cellar and tied to a chair for two days, violence that plunged her into depression and caused her to take her own life. To break the real nightmare, which saw the young woman, now 18 years old but 14 at the beginning of the story as the protagonist – was the Mobile Police Squad of Ferrara which, on a mandate from the Court of Bologna, arrested the 56 year old parent and imposed a ban on his 32-year-old brother from approaching her; both are held responsible for the crimes of ill-treatment, serious threat and kidnapping in competition.

The abuse suffered by the girl came to light last November 26, when the young woman asked for help from a police car who was worried that her father – met in the streets of the center of Ferrara – would come to pick her up after threatening her with death. To the agents the 18-year-old – heard in a protected hearing with a specialized psychologist – told years of abuses dictated by the fact that she did not want to profess the Muslim religion or follow its precepts. The young woman – who, once she came of age, went to live with some friends and started working as a waitress in Ferrara – revealed that over the years she had suffered both physical and psychological violence which led to an attempt suicide thwarted only by the intervention of a friend. In 2018 – so she reported to the police – she was taken to Morocco by her parents in order to marry her 32-year-old cousin, the son of her father’s brother and that same evening she was forced by her cousin to have sexual intercourse. At the end of 2017, however, after yet another quarrel, her father and older brother – she continued – had locked her in the cellar tied hands and feet to a chair for two days, hearing her father say: “This will be your grave. “.