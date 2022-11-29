The daughter who was reunited with her parents 51 years after being kidnapped by her nanny in Texas

Drafting

image source, Sharon Highsmith (Facebook) Caption, Melissa Highsmith with her birth parents after being reunited in Texas.

A DNA test allowed a Texas woman to be reunited with her family 51 years after she was kidnapped by her nanny.

Melissa Highsmith, 53, was kidnapped by the woman who was supposed to take care of her in Fort Worth in 1971, when she was only 22 months old.

Years of searching by the family yielded no clues to his whereabouts, until some DNA samples sent to a company dedicated to genealogy produced a match.

The woman and her parents met for the first time on November 26. On Facebook, the family said that they carried out “more official and legal DNA tests” and are awaiting “official confirmation.”

The mystery surrounding Highsmith’s whereabouts began in August 1971, when her mother, Alta Apatenco, hired a nanny through an ad in a local newspaper.

The nanny, suspected of kidnapping the baby, promised to take care of her at home. She went to pick it up but she never returned it.

This led to a decades-long search by the Highsmith family, police and federal authorities.

As the search progressed year after year, Highsmith, who called herself Melanie Walden, didn’t know someone was looking for her.

The breakthrough in the case finally came on November 6, when a DNA test on the 23AndMe website connected Highsmith’s children to their birth familywith the help of an amateur genealogist who helped them understand the results.

“Our finding of Melissa was due solely to DNA,” the family wrote in a Facebook post. “Not because of police or FBI involvement, podcast involvement, or even our family’s own private investigations or speculation.”

When contacted by family members on Facebook, Highsmith initially thought it was a scam.

“The Most Wonderful Feeling in the World”

“It’s overwhelming,” Highsmith told CBS, the BBC’s American partner. “But at the same time, it’s the most wonderful feeling in the world.”

Apatenco, Highsmith’s birth mother, said she “just couldn’t believe” the family had been reunited after so many years.

“I thought I would never see her again”he added.

No information about the kidnapper has been released. According to Highsmith, when he confronted her, the woman who raised him from her, from whom he was estranged for decades, he admitted to knowing that she was the kidnapped girl.

“That made it real,” Highsmith said.

Although the crime of kidnapping expired a long time ago, the Fort Worth Police Department said in a statement that it will continue the investigation into the disappearance to reconstruct what happened.

Meanwhile, the family says they are making up for lost time and getting to know each other.

Highsmith said she plans to change her name from Melanie to Melissa and that she wants to renew her wedding vows with her current husband so her biological father can walk her down the aisle.

“My heart right now is full and overflowing with emotion,” he told CBS. “I am very very happy”.