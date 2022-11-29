News

The daughter who was reunited with her parents 51 years after being kidnapped by her nanny in Texas

Melissa Highsmith

image source, Sharon Highsmith (Facebook)

Caption,

Melissa Highsmith with her birth parents after being reunited in Texas.

A DNA test allowed a Texas woman to be reunited with her family 51 years after she was kidnapped by her nanny.

Melissa Highsmith, 53, was kidnapped by the woman who was supposed to take care of her in Fort Worth in 1971, when she was only 22 months old.

Years of searching by the family yielded no clues to his whereabouts, until some DNA samples sent to a company dedicated to genealogy produced a match.

The woman and her parents met for the first time on November 26. On Facebook, the family said that they carried out “more official and legal DNA tests” and are awaiting “official confirmation.”

