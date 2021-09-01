the daughters of the stars on the catwalk for Dolce & Gabbana

The spectacular Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice was full of new faces: among the young models, many have a famous surname. From Deva Cassel, daughter of Monica Bellucci, to Leni Klum, born of Heidi Klum and Flavio Briatore, passing through the daughters of P. Diddy: here are the “famous daughters” on the catwalk.

from left: Jessie James Combs, Leni Klum, Chance Combs

Fashion returns to fashion shows in grand style: Sunday 29 August Dolce & Gabbana presented his Haute Couture collection at Venice, with a parade-event in Piazza San Marco. The audience was a real parade of stars: from Jennifer Lopez, majestic with an embroidered hood, up to Monica Bellucci And Heidi Klum. This time the two divas were not on the catwalk but in the front row applauding their daughters, who paraded in Piazza San Marco. The Haute Couture show in fact involved a new generation of models and many – very young and newcomers – boast an important surname: from Emmanuelle Bale (daughter of Christian Bale) to the daughters of P. Diddy, here are the “daughters of” models who walked to Venice.

Deva Cassel parades for Dolce & Gabbana

The most famous is certainly Deva Cassel: the daughter of Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel, 16, is now an established model and among the first to hire her there were just Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Black eyes, delicate features and a cascade of raven curls, Deva Cassel is identical to her mother Monica. At the party after the show they were photographed embraced, very elegant in black, while on the catwalk she wore a sumptuous fuchsia dress with floral applications. In addition to being a highly rated model, Deva is also an influencer who loves to show herself naturally on social media. And it enchants every time.

Who is Leni Klum, the daughter of Flavio Briatore

Spotlight on Leni Klum: daughter of the German top Heidi Klum and of Fabio Briatore, Leni is now 17 years old and made her debut on the Haute Couture catwalks with the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show. In the front row was the model mother Heidi, who immortalized every moment of the catwalk with great emotion. Leni inherited her mother’s Nordic charm: blonde and slender, she enchanted the audience with a blue minidress and tiara on her hair.

Deva Cassel, photos of Monica Bellucci’s daughter as a child

Leni Klum, photo via Instagram Heidi Klum

The three daughters of P. Diddy on the catwalk

Among other new faces there was also Emmeline Bale (daughter of Christian Bale) but the proudest father is surely P. Diddy, who sat in the front row applauded his three daughters: Chance Combs, Jessie James Combs And D’Lila Star Combs. very young – they are respectively 15 and 14 years old – they paraded with maxi rouches dresses and bows at the waist. After the show they celebrated together with the whole family. “There are no words“the father commented, posting the photos on Instagram. Are Dolce & Gabbana’s” teen “models the supermodels of tomorrow? Who knows, in the meantime genetics help.