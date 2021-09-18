The dawn of freedom, the true story and the controversy over the film with Christian Bale

Tonight on Paramount Network is back on the air The dawn of freedom, a 2006 film directed by Werner Herzog which tells the story of true story of Dieter Dengler, American pilot of German origin known for surviving six months of imprisonment in Laos during the Vietnam War.

Played in the film by Christian Bale, Dengler took off aboard his Douglas A-1 Skyrider in February 1996 to conduct a mission over the skies of Laos. Shot down and captured by the Pathet Lao political movement, he was imprisoned after refusing to sign a document condemning US activities in Vietnam. There, after months of imprisonment passed in inhumane conditions, organized an escape plan together with the other inmates, killing most of the men on guard and managing to rescue himself and the American soldier Duane W. Martin. Dengler, who was later killed by farmers who had tried to steal food. After 23 days spent in the jungle, Dengler was finally rescued by the Americans: he was the only prisoner to return home alive with the Thai Phisit Intharathat.

Herzog’s film, which had already covered the true story in the documentary Little Dieter Need to Fly, sparked numerous controversies mostly from the family of Gene DeBruin, one of the prisoners who escaped with Dengler. Jerry Deburin, brother of Gene, even created a site where all the inaccuracies of the film were brought to light, one of which concerns the fact that Dieter is indicated as the main mind behind the escape plan, a theory also supported by ‘ another escape survivor, Phisit Intharatht. When Herzog claimed he was unaware of certain facts before making the film, the DeBruin family shot him for showing interest in confronting them before making the film.

